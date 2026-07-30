MK party demands full account of R33m FIFA World Cup spend

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has defended the department's spending.

The MK party has accused the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture of flouting constitutional principles of accountability and transparency.

The party is demanding a full account of R33 million in public funds allegedly linked to the FIFA World Cup that remain “properly unaccounted for.”

Spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu warned that recurring governance failures, weak oversight and poor programme implementation undermine service delivery. He stressed that accountability is a constitutional obligation, not a choice.

McKenzie’s defence

However, Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has disputed the figure, saying R31 million was spent, not the reported R33 million.

McKenzie insisted there was “nothing to hide,” saying the expenditure was lawful, transparent and aligned with the department’s mandate.

He told parliament the figures were misrepresented to suggest he personally spent R31 million, when in fact the amount covered travel, hospitality, exhibitions and cultural showcases for a 151‑member delegation.

Criticism

Facing criticism from opposition parties and the public, McKenzie argued that international programmes cannot be run “on Zoom” and require a physical presence to build relationships and attract investment.

He maintained that the initiative promoted South Africa’s image abroad through sport, culture and tourism, and invited the Auditor‑General or law enforcement to investigate if anyone suspects wrongdoing.

Counter‑argument

Mahlangu countered that reports of millions in taxpayers’ money being unaccounted for point to serious lapses in financial management and raise fundamental questions about leadership and internal controls.

He said the funds should have been directed towards improving sport infrastructure in rural and township communities, strengthening school sport programmes, upgrading facilities, supporting athletes and empowering artists.

“Instead, they are now the subject of serious accountability concerns. South Africans deserve answers,” Mahlangu said.

Oversight

The MK party has called on Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture to intensify oversight, demand full disclosure, and ensure consequence management.

Mahlangu added that the minister and senior management cannot distance themselves from their constitutional responsibility to account to Parliament.

He urged a transparent account of the R33 million, including how the funds were allocated, who authorised the expenditure, whether value for money was achieved, and whether disciplinary, civil or criminal action has been initiated.

“The people of South Africa deserve a department that places service delivery ahead of wasteful expenditure and political expediency,” Mahlangu said.