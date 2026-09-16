MK party demands Judge Makamu step aside amid corruption tribunal probe

Businessman claims Judge Samuel Makamu requested money to grant leave to appeal an eviction order.

The MK party has called on Gauteng High Court Judge Mudunwazi Samuel Makamu to step aside voluntarily from the bench while a Judicial Conduct Tribunal investigates allegations of corruption, gross misconduct and interference with an appeal arising from his own judgment.

The demand follows a complaint lodged by businessman and attorney Bouwe Wiersma, which the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) referred for formal inquiry after concluding the allegations, if proven, could amount to gross misconduct.

Complaint

Wiersma lodged the complaint in August 2025, alleging Makamu requested money to grant leave to appeal an eviction order handed down against him.

He alleges that shortly after Makamu granted an eviction order against him in July 2025, he received a call from someone identifying himself as the judge.

The caller allegedly described the judgment as unjust, encouraged an appeal, and offered assistance in securing a favourable outcome.

According to the complaint, Makamu allegedly recommended legal representatives and later confirmed that an application for leave to appeal had been set down.

Claims

Wiersma further claims he made a payment into a Capitec account believed to be linked to the judge’s family, with references suggesting a connection to family savings and the appeal. The application was ultimately dismissed.

Makamu has denied the allegations, stating he never communicated with Wiersma before or after the judgment and never solicited payment.

Inconsistencies

The JCC noted inconsistencies in the complaint but ruled the matter too serious to be dismissed as trivial, referring it to a Tribunal.

MK party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu said Makamu must step aside, face the Tribunal and clear his name.

“Allegations of this nature strike at the very credibility of the judiciary. No judge should continue exercising authority while under formal investigation for alleged corruption and interference with an appeal.”

“We call for the Tribunal process to be conducted independently, transparently and without fear or favour. This investigation gives Judge Makamu the opportunity to clear his name, but if misconduct is proven, it must attract the appropriate consequences,” Mahlangu added.

Allegations

The judicial tribunal process, which deals with complaints of gross judicial misconduct, could ultimately recommend severe sanctions if the allegations are substantiated.