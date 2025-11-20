MK party slams Ramaphosa’s leadership, describes G20 summit as ‘political theatre’

The MK party said the G20 Summit serves merely as a 'global showcase for photo opportunities, speeches and statements.'

The MK party has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership and the G20 leaders’ social summit, saying it serves merely as a “global showcase for photo opportunities, speeches and statements that do not translate into real change for South Africans.”

The G20 Social Summit will be held at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg from 22 to 23 November 2025 and will be the first-ever G20 Leaders’ Summit held in Africa.

Several world leaders are expected to attend the event.

While Ramaphosa said the G20 Summit allows South Africa to showcase a country and an economy on the rise, the MK party feels differently.

Opposing G20

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party does not support the G20 summit.

“The uMkhonto weSizwe party clearly articulate our position of firm opposition to the G20 Summit and the political theatre surrounding it, which once again exposes the deep failures of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government.

“While global leaders gather to discuss development, sustainability and shared prosperity, South Africa continues to slide backwards on nearly every socio-economic indicator, particularly those aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Ndhlela said.

‘Grand promises’

Ndhlela said Ramaphosa has issued “grand promises to the international community” while failing to deliver even the most “basic commitments to its own citizens.”

“Under Ramaphosa’s watch, South Africa has not only stalled on key SDG targets, such as poverty reduction, quality education, decent work, sustainable infrastructure and reducing inequality, but in many areas has regressed.

“The G20 Summit serves merely as a global showcase for photo opportunities, speeches and statements that do not translate into real change for South Africans,” Ndhlela said.

MK party promises

Ndhlela said the MK party offers South Africans a “clear, credible and bold alternative.”

“When we take power, the MK party will rebuild a capable, ethical state by eliminating systemic corruption, professionalising public administration and restoring institutional integrity.

“Drive rapid economic transformation focused on job creation, industrialisation, support for small and medium enterprises and localisation to revive South Africa’s productive capacity,” Ndhlela said, highlighting several other ambitions.

‘False image’

Ndhlela said the MK Party rejects the “false image of progress” presented at global gatherings while South Africans endure deepening hardship at home.

“Our nation deserves more than promises; it deserves a government that delivers. The MK Party stands ready to chart a new course, rebuild South Africa and place our people at the centre of development,” Ndhlela said.

South Africa on map

Despite the MK party’s reservations, hosting the G20 summit has significantly elevated South Africa’s global standing, as the country has earned respect from key international players – a key benefit for the country, according to an expert.

International relations analyst Jan Venter, from North-West University, said South Africa’s position was largely boosted by backdoor diplomacy from several Western nations that chose to disregard the US boycott of the summit and instead supported Pretoria, especially after US President Donald Trump’s decision not to attend.

Venter said SA’s status has improved significantly since it assumed the G20 Presidency last year.

