Zuma’s MK Party tables Bill to dismantle and scrap top anti-corruption unit

IDAC, is under intense public scrutiny following the dramatic resignation of its head, Advocate Andrea Johnson.

The MK Party wants the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) abolished, seeking to dismantle the organisation and fold its functions back into South Africa’s existing crime‑fighting institutions.

Jacob Zuma’s party submitted the IDAC Abolition Bill, 2026, to Parliament’s Legislative Drafting and Legal Services Office for processing as a Private Member’s Bill.

IDAC bill

MK Party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu said the Bill has been introduced in accordance with the procedures governing Private Members’ Legislative Proposals and Bills.

Mahlangu said the proposed legislation seeks to abolish the IDAC and reintegrate its investigative functions into the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) and its prosecutorial functions into the ordinary structures of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) while preserving specialised anti-corruption capacity within those institutions.

“The MK Party believes that South Africa’s fight against corruption is best served by strong, properly resourced constitutional institutions operating within a single, accountable chain of investigation and prosecution, rather than through parallel structures.”

Mahlangu said the MK Party will provide further details as the parliamentary process unfolds.

Scrutiny

IDAC is under intense public scrutiny following the dramatic resignation of its head, Advocate Andrea Johnson, alongside explosive revelations at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

On Thursday, IDAC chief investigator Dylan Perumal and senior investigators Brian Padayachee and Suneel Bellochun were suspended.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi announced their suspension during a media briefing.

Andrea Johnson

This comes after Johnson’s intense six-day testimony before the Madlanga commission, in which she addressed allegations that IDAC unlawfully operates outside of its mandate.

Johnson’s appearance focused on Idac’s pursuit of a criminal case against Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and other officials in the division.

Perumal and Padayachee were part of the team that pursued the case against Khumalo.

Bellochun was reportedly one of at least nine investigators who allegedly interviewed suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi without his lawyer present at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre on 13 July.

They were allegedly seeking information about alleged corrupt links involving businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, and Khumalo.

‘Flip-flop knee-jerk’

During Thursday’s proceedings, fresh testimony cast a spotlight on alleged internal dysfunction within IDAC, with state advocate Drushantha Ramsamy accusing Johnson of disregarding established procedures and fostering a hostile work environment.