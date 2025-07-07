MK party wants Mchunu arrested amid explosive allegations

KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu of involvement in the disbandment of the SAPS' political killings task team for ulterior motives.

The MK party has demanded the “immediate arrest” of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu following explosive allegations against the minister and senior officials within the South African Police Service (Saps).

In a briefing on Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged political interference in police operations, claiming that Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya had meddled in the work of the task team, including issuing letters to disband it, halt crime intelligence appointments, and withdraw case dockets to Sibiya’s office.

Claims

He claimed that the disbandment of the police’s political killings task team was due to the unit uncovering links between a powerful drug cartel and high-ranking politicians – including Mchunu – as well as police officers and prosecutors.

The provincial police commissioner stated that he would be registering a criminal case against Mchunu as a result.

Arrest

The MK party has extended its commendations and full support to Mkhwanazi.

“General Mkhwanazi has demonstrated profound courage and integrity, especially in the face of adversity.

“The MK party demands the immediate arrest of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, based on prima facie evidence of criminal conduct as presented by General Mkhwanazi. This is not a political appeal to the President, it is a direct demand to law enforcement,” the MK party said.

‘No delays’

The MK party said National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, together with Mkhwanazi, “must act without delay.”

“The evidence implicating Minister Mchunu is serious and calls for the law to take its course. No one is above the law and any further inaction will only confirm suspicions of institutional protection and political interference.

“Given the weight of the allegations, the arrest must be carried out without any further delay. The integrity of our democratic institutions and the safety of our citizens should always be paramount. Any efforts that hint at sabotaging justice and truth, regardless of the source, must be eradicated,” the MK party said.

Ramaphosa concerned

Meanwhile, the Presidency said it had noted Mkhwanazi’s allegations.

According to the Presidency, President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the matter when he returns to the country from Brazil, where a Brics leaders’ summit is currently taking place.

“This is a matter of grave national security concern that is receiving the highest priority attention. It is vital that the integrity of the country’s security services is safeguarded and that the rule of law is affirmed,” the president said.

“All parties to this matter are called upon to exercise discipline and restraint. The trading of accusations and counter-accusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion.

“Furthermore, these actions damage the unity and focus of the police,” Ramaphosa added.

