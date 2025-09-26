MK party womens league ‘disturbed’ by Zille on Genocide in Gaza

Zille raised eyebrows when she sidestepped a question about whether genocide was being committed in Gaza.

The MK party women’s league says it is deeply “disturbed and disappointed” by DA federal chair Helen Zille’s position on a reported genocide being committed in Gaza.

Gaza

Widespread destruction and mass civilian deaths have led international observers and rights groups to label assaults in the region as genocide.

MK party national secretary Lindi Mtshali said they have taken note of Zille’s comments.

“We remain deeply disturbed and disappointed by this minimisation of atrocities, which stands in stark contrast to the overwhelming evidence and the cries of the international community.

“For Zille to respond with evasions rather than condemnation is an insult to grieving mothers, to families torn apart and to the children who have lost their lives in this conflict. While these comments were made in her personal capacity, the MK Women’s League notes that Zille’s position as a senior figure in the DA amplifies the weight of her words and their impact on public discourse,” Mtshali said.

Global struggle

Mtshali added that Zille’s “posture” demonstrates a detachment from the global struggle for justice.

History will remember those who chose to equivocate instead of standing firmly against genocide. The MK Women’s League stands with the people of Palestine, particularly women and children, and calls on all South Africans to reject denial, minimisation and silence in the face of mass atrocity.”

Meanwhile, Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas on Thursday rejected any future role for Hamas and condemned antisemitism, as he appealed for full global support for a state in the face of Israeli annexation threats.

Abbas took a moderate tone in his speech as he directly took up key concerns of Israel and the United States – notably on Hamas, which is based in Gaza and is the rival to his Fatah movement.

