‘Stop being a coward’: Mkhwanazi ad hoc committee meeting descends into chaos

The meeting became heated over judicial testimonies.

A meeting of Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi erupted into disorder on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, as MPs debated whether members of the judiciary should be summoned to testify.

The virtual session was the committee’s first meeting in the new year, following Parliament’s constituency period over the festive season.

ALSO READ: Cat Matlala spills on ‘R500k payout’ to Cele, police raids and the ‘Brown Mogotsi situation’

The committee last convened on 27 November 2025 at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria, where tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala provided his testimony.

Since launching its public hearings on 7 October 2025, the committee has heard from several witnesses, including Mkhwanazi, National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, former police minister Bheki Cele and suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

Mkhwanazi ad hoc committee receives final extension

During Wednesday’s session, committee chairperson and ANC MP Soviet Lekganyane announced that National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza had approved a second extension for the committee’s work.

The deadline, initially set for 31 October 2025 and later extended to 28 November, will now be next month.

“This is the second and last extension that will end on 20 February 2026,” Lekganyane said.

READ MORE: ‘You are not a businessman, you’re a dishonest thug’: ‘Cat’ Matlala grilled over criminal past

He listed witnesses who are expected to testify, including Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, alleged political fixer Oupa “Brown” Mogotsi, Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo, forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan and former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

“The technical team is suggesting that the committee must conclude hearings on 6 February so that they can have enough time to prepare a report for the consideration of the committee,” Lekganyane said.

He added that anyone implicated in the committee’s final report would be notified to provide a response.

“The principle of natural justice militates that we should share that part of the report with them for their own observations and comments.”

Public submissions reviewed

Content adviser Nicolette van Zyl-Gous presented an overview of public submissions received by the committee.

“Most of the contributions do not provide probative evidence directly related to the allegations under consideration,” Van Zyl-Gous said, recommending that submissions be referred to relevant portfolio committees or oversight bodies for further processing.

She noted that three submissions were anonymous, with one deemed to have high probative value.

READ MORE: PKTT should not have been disbanded without proper consultation, another witness says

Another was based largely on hearsay, while a third related to a political killing and included claims of threats connected to anti-corruption activities.

Van Zyl-Gous said a public participation report will be compiled, adopted by the committee, and shared with the public.

“The report will be prepared and adopted separately from the committee’s final report.”

Witness list

Evidence leader Norman Arendse provided an update on the planned witness schedule.

Phahlane is expected to testify next week, followed by Khumalo.

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride is scheduled for 20–21 January, with O’Sullivan expected in the following two days.

“I think he [O’Sullivan] is in London at the moment and had indicated that he will be back in the country after February.

“Besides that, he had also indicated grave concern about appearing in person because of the security situation,” Arendse said.

EMPD’s Mkhwanazi is on standby for 27–28 January, and Mogotsi for 29–30 January.

Mkhwanazi is also expected to return to testify.

Debate over judicial testimonies

The session grew heated when MK party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo expressed concern that most witnesses came from law enforcement, rather than the judiciary.

While MPs agreed that judicial officials would be called if implicated, MK party member David Skosana criticised EFF leader Julius Malema for opposing such calls.

“Some of the [public] submissions, they are complaining about judges. Indeed, there’s an issue about the judges.

“In fact, Honourable Malema, in many forums after Sona [state of the nation address] and court cases, said himself that some judges are receiving bribes,” Skosana said.

READ MORE: ‘He needs to be arrested for lying’: Mchunu’s chief of staff accused of perjury as testimony halted

Lekganyane reminded Skosana that any person implicated would be invited to testify if evidence exists.

Malema insisted there was no substantive evidence against judges at this stage, though he acknowledged his own criticisms of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

The EFF leader also challenged Skosana, saying the MK party MP “has got nothing on any judge”.

“What stops you from bringing names now?” Malema asked.

“Put a name of a judge, stop shouting! Put a name of a judge, stop being a coward! Tell us which judge did the wrong thing!” he added.

Watch the video below:

♦️Must Watch♦️



Commander-in-Chief and President of the EFF, @Julius_S_Malema, clarifies his position on the Judiciary before the Ad Hoc Committee, rejecting baseless attacks on judges and demanding that anyone making allegations must name the judges involved instead of engaging… pic.twitter.com/t4KFOb54ao — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 7, 2026

As Skosana attempted to respond, Malema pressed further: “You are screaming, give us a name of a judge.”

Nomvalo injected some levity, joking: “Happy New Year, Honourable Skosana and Honourable Malema, Happy New Year.”

Lekganyane intervened, warning: “We can’t conduct ourselves like this.”

Despite this, the meeting descended further into chaos as MPs exchanged heated remarks before apologies were tendered.

NOW READ: ‘Mkhwanazi knows in his conscience’: Mchunu insists he’s not a criminal, says he knows Brown Mogotsi