Mkhwanazi lifts lid on inmate letter detailing ‘prison dealings’ with Cat Matlala, denies torture claims

The prisoner consented to the contents of his handwritten letter being made public.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has revealed that a fellow inmate who shared a prison cell with tenderpreneur Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala wrote a letter making wide-ranging allegations.

Mkhwanazi also rejected claims linking him to the torture case.

He testified on Wednesday, 18 March 2026, as the last witness before Parliament’s ad hoc committee at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town.

The committee, which is investigating claims of corruption, criminal infiltration and political interference within South Africa’s justice system, is expected to conclude its work and submit a formal report by 31 March.

Mkhwanazi told MPs that the handwritten letter was intended for uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party MP Nhlamulo Ndhlela, but ultimately reached him through a family connection.

According to his testimony, a relative based in Johannesburg alerted him that someone wanted to pass on sensitive information.

He then travelled from Durban to collect the document, which was later presented to the committee.

“The person who wrote the letter is a friend or someone who grew up with Nhlamulo.

“So he knows Nhlamulo very well. Apparently, the intention was to ask Nhlamulo to bring it to me,” Mkhwanazi said.

The author of the letter, identified as inmate Jermaine Prim, had been held at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre with Matlala before being moved to another Gauteng facility.

Mkhwanazi said Prim consented to the contents being made public and is prepared to testify.

“The information I got is that Cat was telling him things and he would take a pen and paper without Cat knowing at the time.

“So, that’s why I was worried about this coming out in public, that maybe his life would be in danger. He said he is no longer in the same facility, so he doesn’t mind.”

The Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate Allegations made by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi: Lt Gen Mkhwanazi is the last witness to wrap up our oral hearings. He was also the 1st witness. 📸 Zwelethemba Kostile / ParliamentofRSA #pktt . @SAPoliceService. @ParliamentofRSA

#adhoccommittee pic.twitter.com/DnsUmc2voN March 18, 2026

The letter contains a series of allegations attributed to Matlala, including claims of high-level discussions and political connections.

Mkhwanazi acknowledged that he has not verified the claims, describing them as “hearsay”, but said certain details raised concern – particularly references to events not previously disclosed publicly.

“This person wrote things that have not been made public both in this ad hoc committee as well as the Madlanga commission.

“So, it is that which made me believe afterwards that this person is legit on what he is talking about.

“The stories that he is putting out there from Cat at least might need to be considered and be investigated further because we have already heard some of these things.”

Among the most serious allegations is that a conference call on 9 and 10 September 2025 involved senior figures, including former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi and suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

The alleged purpose of the call was to secure an affidavit from Matlala stating he had no relationship with Mchunu.

According to Prim, Matlala met two men, alleged to be Mchunu’s lawyers, on 22 September and signed a document without reading it.

Watch ad hoc committee below:

‘Help is on the way’

Days after he signed the statement, Mchunu contacted Matlala’s wife with a reassuring message – saying Matlala should remain patient because “help is on the way”.

The document also alleged that Matlala claimed to have financially supported Mchunu’s ANC presidential campaign and contributed R4 million to party’s anniversary event.

“I was shocked because I’ve been in C-max for three years. We don’t have radios, newspapers or TV so I didn’t know all this was happening,” the letter read.

Additionally, the letter alleges that suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya maintained regular contact with Matlala.

Prim further alleged that he encouraged Matlala to be transparent about his purported ties to Mchunu and Sibiya, but Matlala was reluctant, arguing that doing so would raise questions about financial dealings.

Questions over prison conditions

Mkhwanazi also raised concerns about the conditions under which Matlala was detained, citing Prim’s allegation that the businessman had freedom within the high-security C-Max section as that he was “very close” to the head of the facility.

“That’s why he can get around and can get things done with ease,” the KZN police commissioner remarked.

He pointed to the discovery of a cellphone in Matlala’s possession in July 2025 as an example.

“Luckily that phone has helped us with [investigations]. How did the phone get to Cat inside the cell? It’s again a question mark.”

Mkhwanazi urged that phone records and prison visitor logs be examined to test the credibility of the claims.

Mkhwanazi’s meeting with Matlala

The commissioner also addressed questions about a meeting with Matlala at The Pearls of Umhlanga in April 2025.

He told the committee the meeting was intentionally withheld from his earlier testimony because it formed part of investigations linked to Gauteng Crime Intelligence Operations (GCI Ops).

According to Mkhwanazi, Matlala was afraid and feared for his safety because he was “snitching”.

“He was giving out information that if it were to come out, maybe his life and his family would be at risk.”

In his testimony before the committee in December 2025, Matlala alleged that Mkhwanazi had approached him to persuade suspected Mozambican kidnapping kingpin Esmael Nangy to withdraw the torture case being probed by Ipid against the KZN police commissioner.

The businessman claimed this was in exchange for assistance related to his R360 million Saps tender.

However, Mkhwanazi suggested that Matlala was used to cast doubt on his integrity.

“I feel that Cat Matlala was used by people to try and paint a picture that as a person who looks like a bad person, but he also met with me and as a result, people who start questioning my credibility.

“I did not disclose the meeting, and I’m glad that he’s the one that introduced the meeting, because the people he spoke about are subject to the investigation by the GCI Ops.

“I did not want to disclose it because I had made a commitment that I will not disclose in a meeting that he is giving me as an informer.”

Torture allegations dismissed

Mkhwanazi also responded to allegations that he was involved in the torture of suspects linked to a high-profile kidnapping case.

The accusations stem from claims made by Nangy, and suspended police sergeant Samkeliso Honest Mlotshwa, who alleged they were tortured in December 2024.

The two had previously faced kidnapping, extortion and attempted murder charges related to the abduction of KZN businessman Zakariyya Desai, but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew the case in January 2025.

Mkhwanazi said he had limited knowledge of the details surrounding the withdrawn charges, but KZN Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) informed him that the provincial Hawks officers “messed up” the investigation.

He also questioned why he had been implicated in the alleged torture.

“I just laughed it off because it is one of many other cases that would be thrown on me.”

He strongly rejected the claims made against him.

“It is a total lie. What I am glad about is that if there is a case open to investigate, it will uncover those things.”