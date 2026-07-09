EMPD blue lights scandal: Saps says criminal case was withdrawn under pressure

The case was dropped after an unidentified person was allegedly pressured to withdraw it.

More details have emerged in the ongoing blue lights scandal, with the South African Police Service (SAPS) revealing that a criminal case against suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi was withdrawn under questionable circumstances.

According to national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, the case was dropped after an individual was allegedly pressured to withdraw it.

EMPD’s Julius Mkhwanazi granted bail

Mkhwanazi appeared in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 9 July 2026, alongside former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi, head of legal and risk services Khemraj “Kemi” Behari, and head of human resources Linda Gxasheka.

Mkhwanazi and Behari were each granted bail of R50 000, but will remain in custody overnight as the bail office reopens on Friday, 10 July.

Mashazi and Gxasheka’s bail applications were postponed and will be heard on Friday.

The four accused face charges of fraud, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice following their arrests on Wednesday, 8 July, by the police’s Madlanga commission recommendations task team.

At the centre of the case are allegations that Mkhwanazi was protected from disciplinary action by his co-accused.

This is in connection to his involvement in facilitating the installation of blue lights on vehicles belonging to tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala without the approval from the City of Ekurhuleni council.

Criminal case withdrawal

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe briefed the media on the accusations, stating that Mkhwanazi is alleged to have removed Matlala’s vehicles from registration once the controversy came to light in February 2023.

She also claimed that an unnamed individual was allegedly forced into dropping a criminal case against him.

“There was a criminal case that was also registered. The then city manager and the two HODs blocked the criminal investigation because we are told that someone was given an instruction to then withdraw the case,” she told reporters on Thursday.

She indicated that further arrests may still occur.

“At this stage, we cannot rule out the possibility of effecting further arrests.”

EMPD fleet manager Chris Steyn was previously implicated in the blue lights scandal.

Mathe reminded the public that it is illegal for ordinary citizens to use blue lights on private vehicles under national legislation.

“It is a criminal offence for any civilian to fit and utilise blue lights because, according to the National Road Traffic Regulations Act, only Saps officers, military police, traffic officials are authorised.”

She further explained that the registration of Matlala’s vehicles as EMPD vehicles effectively allowed them to bypass law enforcement roadblocks.

NPA defends decision not to oppose bail

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago addressed the decision not to oppose bail for two of the accused.

“It is very clear from our side that bail is not a punishment. If there is no reason for us to oppose bail, we will do that because bail is just meant to secure that the people come to court.

“In this case, because we are able to verify where to find them and their conditions that are attached, there is no need for us to oppose.

“That is why with the others it was only the issue of verification of the further residences that we could see on our system. Bail is not a punishment and people must understand that,” Kganyago clarified.

He also explained that delays in proceedings contributed to Behari and Mkhwanazi remaining in custody overnight.

“I think the people who were granted bail would have paid bail at a time before the bail office closed.”

Mkhwanazi disciplinary

Testimony before the Madlanga commission revealed that Mkhwanazi had been suspended in February 2023 over the blue lights controversy, but returned to work three months later on 24 May following intervention by Mashazi.

A subsequent report by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), released in September 2023, recommended disciplinary action against him for alleged fraud and corruption.

Despite this, Mkhwanazi was promoted to EMPD deputy chief in December 2023.

Around the same time, Behari and Gxasheka allegedly received salary increases of R600 000 each described as “loyalty bonuses“, which were approved by the Ekurhuleni municipal council.

It is alleged that Gxasheka did not take the necessary steps to institute disciplinary measures against Mkhwanazi, while Behari’s legal advice to Mashazi regarding the Ipid report resulted in the Ekurhuleni municipality rejecting its findings.

“It is very clear that we feel, as the state, that their promotions were a gratification for assisting the matters that related to Mr Mkhwanazi,” Kganyago stated on Thursday.