Mkhwanazi vs Mchunu: 5 things you need to know about their explosive feud

KZN police commissioner accuses minister of meddling in political killing cases. Here is what you need to know...

There has been a massive spat between the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

During a media briefing on Sunday, Mkhwanazi made explosive revelations, accusing senior police leadership, including Mchunu, of interfering in investigations into politically motivated killings.

There are concerns that the spat might affect policing and administration.

Here are 5 things you need to know about the saga:

Peace between a ‘criminal and a police officer’

In a detailed briefing, Mkhwanazi exposed the removal of 121 case dockets from his political killings task team by Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya, allegedly under the instruction of Mchunu.

Some of these dockets had already led to arrest orders, but no action was taken, with the files now sitting untouched in Pretoria.

Mkhwanazi also linked the targeting of his task team to its involvement in exposing a powerful Gauteng-based organised crime syndicate.

He alleged the syndicate includes serving MPs, police officers, correctional officials, prosecutors, and even members of the judiciary—all allegedly controlled by drug cartels and business elites.

He further revealed digital evidence suggesting collusion and attempted interference.

Rejecting calls for reconciliation with Sibiya, Mkhwanazi stated, “There can never be peace between a criminal and a police officer.”

Mchunu reacts

Minister Mchunu dismissed the allegations, calling them baseless and lacking evidence.

Mchunu said he will not allow his integrity or that of the police ministry to be undermined by unsubstantiated claims.

“We will be reviewing the Provincial Commissioner’s statements and consider appropriate action,” he said.

Ramaphosa speaks up

President Cyril Ramaphosa later expressed serious concern over the public statements made by Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi.

He called the matter one of “grave national security concern.”

Ramaphosa emphasised the need to uphold the integrity of the country’s security services. He further warned that the ongoing exchange of accusations could erode public trust and disrupt the cohesion of the police.

“All parties to this matter are called upon to exercise discipline and restraint. The trading of accusations and counter-accusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion. Furthermore, these actions damage the unity and focus of the police,” the Presidency said.

Ramaphosa will announce steps to be taken once he returns from the Brics Leaders’ Summit in Brazil.

MK party calls for minister to be arrested

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has demanded that Mkhwanazi lay criminal charges against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and General Sibiya within 24 hours, accusing them of defeating the ends of justice.

The party urged National Commissioner Fannie Masemola and Mkhwanazi to act swiftly, warning that failure to do so would signal political interference and institutional protection.

Will policing be affected?

Following Ramaphosa’s earlier warning, police on Monday confirmed that normal day-to-day policing operations across the country are continuing without disruption.

National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola assured the public that police stations and service points remain fully operational, with officers continuing their mandate to prevent and combat crime, maintain public order, and protect all inhabitants of the country.

