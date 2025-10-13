7 children among those dead in N1 Limpopo bus crash

Among those reportedly killed in the crash was a 10-month-old baby.

The death toll in a horror bus crash on the N1 near Musina has risen to 42, with 49 injured.

This was confirmed by the Limpopo provincial government on Monday.

The 42 fatalities consist of seven children, 17 adult males and 18 adult females.

Of the 49 injured, 6 are critically injured, 31 are seriously injured, and 12 are slightly injured.

The bus was reportedly travelling from Gqeberha to Harare, Zimbabwe and Malawi. It approached a rugged mountain pass, then veered off the road and down an embankment. The crash occurred on Sunday evening and closed the N1 for several hours.

Officials visit crash scene

President Cyril Ramaphosa was among those who offered their condolences to the families of those who died.

“This incident is a tragedy for South Africa and our sister states of Zimbabwe and Malawi alike,” he said.

According to the Limpopo Review, Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety Violet Mathye visited the scene on Sunday evening as authorities investigate the cause of the crash.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba are set to visit the scene on Monday to meet the multi-disciplinary team that has attended to it.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy. Losing so many lives in one incident is painful beyond words. On behalf of the Limpopo provincial government, we extend our deepest condolences to the affected families, including those in Zimbabwe and Malawi. We wish a full and speedy recovery to all survivors. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time,” said Ramathuba.

Both officials will also visit various hospitals where the injured are being treated.

Working with Zimbabwe and Malawi officials

The premier’s office is working closely with the Department of Transport and Community Safety, the Department of Health and disaster management teams to coordinate support, the provincial government said.

Psychosocial services are also being offered to the survivors, and liaison is underway with consular services from Zimbabwe and Malawi to assist affected families.

This is a developing story.

