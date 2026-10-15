More Johannesburg swimming pools confirmed for reopening: Here’s which ones

The slow pace of maintenance work and shortgae of chemicals and staff were blamed for the delay in reopening Johannesburg's pools.

The Johannesburg municipality has just missed its public swimming pool reopening target set last week.

The department of community development previously stated that 23 of the city’s public pools would be open by 12 October.

However, the municipality had only achieved the reopening of 20 pools by Wednesday, but has since added a further 10 facilities to the reopening schedule.

Officials state that an additional 26 are still being worked on, with an undisclosed number nearing completion.

“Ongoing electricity supply interruptions and water-related challenges in some areas continue to affect pool preparation and reopening.

“These remain operational risks, with affected facilities dependent on the relevant city entities for resolution,” the department stated on Wednesday.

Pool chemicals found

The municipality missed its traditional 1 September reopening date, then again missed its revised 1 October deadline.

A shortage of chemicals, lifeguards, and cashiers, as well as the slow pace of maintenance work, was blamed for the delayed reopening of the pools.

The department confirmed this week that it had sourced 3 750kgs of swimming pool chemicals and had solved its staff shortages.

A further 20 lifeguards are due to start on 16 October to add to the existing complement of 140, while 40 cashiers have been hired.

“With most major hurdles substantially resolved, the city’s focus has shifted towards maximising operational capacity, sustaining uninterrupted operations, maintaining safety standards and ensuring reliable service delivery ahead of the peak swimming season in November and December,” stated Community Development MMC Thapelo Amad.

‘Security concerns’

Sought-after facilities that have not made the revised list include Roodepoort, Florida North, and Coronationville.

All three have electricity supply issues, including a faulty substation at Roodepoort’s Exner Street pool, and a burned-out circuit breaker at the Florida North site.

New facilities in Ivory Park and Drieziek have separate issues that the municipality is working to solve.

“Ivory Park remains closed due to community-related challenges, including employment demands and associated security concerns.

“A newly completed facility in Drieziek is expected to open once the outstanding snag-list items have been completed,” the department confirmed.

The following pools in Johannesburg are currently open:

Rabie Ridge

Linden

Verity Park

Roosevelt Park

Blairgowrie

Florida Lake

Davidsonville

Jabulani

Orlando

Pimville

Meadowlands

Noordgesig

Zoo Lake

Paterson Park

Pioneer Park

Rhodes Park

Lenasia South

Eldorado Park Ext 4

Eldorado Park Ext 9

Lenasia

Greyville

These pools are scheduled to reopen by 19 October: