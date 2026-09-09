More than 100 drivers found operating without valid licences

A total of 56 minibuses were found operating without valid licence discs, while 103 drivers were found operating without valid driving licences.

Despite continuous efforts aimed at combating unlicensed taxi drivers, the trend of non-compliance among public transport operators and drivers continues to increase, the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) found.

A total of 56 minibuses were found operating without valid licence discs, and 103 drivers were found operating without valid driver’s licences.

‘Putting road users at unnecessary risk’

Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela warned that this act puts road users at unnecessary risk.

“The sustained flagging of unlicensed drivers in the public transport sector continues to put commuters and other road users at unnecessary risk.”

Additionally, 17 minibus taxis were discontinued after they were declared unroadworthy, posing a safety risk to passengers and other road users.

‘Unacceptable conditions’

Inspectors identified critical safety issues including defective braking systems, worn tyres, non-functional headlights and brake lights, faulty indicators, and other mechanical faults that rendered the vehicles unsafe for use on public roads.

Diale-Tlabela reiterated that driving vehicles in these conditions is unacceptable.

“We reiterate this is unacceptable and compromises the province’s road safety efforts.”

Engagements with taxi industry

Diale-Tlabela said engagements with the minibus-taxi industry were continuing to find a lasting solution and stop the trend.

Infringement notices

GTI officers issued a total of 809 written Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) infringement notices across the province.

Another 1 278 electronic infringement notices were processed via e-force devices.

These included 21 in Tshwane, 23 in Mogale City, 355 in Ekurhuleni, and 87 in Johannesburg.

An additional 23 discontinuation notices were issued in Ekhuruleni (1), Mogale City (3), and Johannesburg (19).

The MEC warned that GTI officers will take firm action against those who disregard the law, without fear or favour.