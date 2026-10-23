More than 130 fall ill at Rhodes University and Saint Albans Prison as officials test water for contamination

Government urged residents with symptoms to see a doctor early and report suspected cases to their nearest clinic or local health authority.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) and the Eastern Cape government launched an investigation into a stomach-illness outbreak at Rhodes University in Makana and Saint Albans Prison in Nelson Mandela Bay, DWS spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said on Thursday.

How many people fell ill

According to Mavasa, the department received a media alert from Rhodes University on 20 October.

This led to the activation of a response team made up of provincial health officials and DWS regional staff.

“A total of 111 cases were reported at Rhodes University’s student residences,” Mavasa stated.

The prison reported 23 more cases, Mavasa explained.

“All patients were reported to have shown symptoms such as severe abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, vomiting and dehydration, and have been treated at various health care facilities in the two municipalities,” Mavasa added.

Water tests point to campus and prison systems

A technical team was set up to find the source of the infections and stop the spread.

The team includes DWS, the provincial health and Cogta departments, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, Amatola Water, Rhodes University and the affected municipalities.

On Wednesday evening, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina and Premier Oscar Mabuyane met with mayors Yandiswa Vara and Babalwa Lobishe for an update.

According to Mavasa, samples were taken from the university’s water system, the municipal network, the Makana treatment works and the prison’s elevated water tower.

Early results suggested the contamination was inside the university’s and prison’s own systems, not the municipal supply.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the spread is currently concentrated within the university and the Saint Albans Prison,” Mavasa noted.

“Laboratory test results of all the samples taken are still pending and will be communicated as soon as they become available,” Mavasa said.

What residents should do if they feel sick

The government urged residents with symptoms to see a doctor early and report suspected cases to their nearest clinic or local health authority.

“Early reporting protects not only individuals and families but also enables health authorities to respond quickly and prevent further spread,” Mavasa stressed.

“Communities are further encouraged to at all times employ hygiene practices such as washing hands after toilet use and before handling food,” Mavasa concluded.