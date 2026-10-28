‘More than 2 million licence discs to expire’: RTMC urges road safety amongst motorists ahead of the festive season

A total of 2 248 795 vehicle licence discs are due to expire during November and December.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged all motorists to prepare for the upcoming festive season by ensuring vehicles are roadworthy and that all driving and vehicle documentation is valid and up to date.

A total of 2 248 795 vehicle licence discs are due to expire in November and December, underscoring the need for motorists to renew their vehicle licences well before the busy festive period.

According to the RTMC, Gauteng accounts for the largest number of vehicle licence discs due for renewal with 851 687 discs expected to expire during the two-month period.

The Western Cape follows with 374 761, while KwaZulu-Natal accounts for 327 014.

The province’s vehicle licence discs due to expire are:

Gauteng: 851 687

Western Cape: 374 761

KwaZulu-Natal: 327 014

Mpumalanga: 150 725

Eastern Cape: 150 521

Limpopo: 131 274

Free State: 107 098

North West: 106 663

Northern Cape: 49 052

Extended operating hours

As traffic volumes are expected to increase significantly during the festive season, motorists are encouraged to renew their vehicle licence discs online and arrange delivery to their residential addresses or workplaces.

Motorists have also been encouraged to take advantage of the extended operating hours at the RTMC Driving Licence Testing Centre (DLTC), which operates seven days a week, from Sunday to Monday between 7am and 9pm.

“These extended hours provide motorists with additional opportunities to renew their driving licences ahead of the busy festive season.”

Vehicle Inspections

The RTMC has called on motorists to ensure that their vehicles are inspected and serviced before embarking on long-distance journeys.

“Particular attention should be paid to the condition of tyres, brakes, lights, windscreen wipers, and other essential safety components,” the RTMC added.

As rainfall is expected in various parts of the country during the festive season, drivers are urged to exercise additional caution when steering in wet weather.

Roadworthiness

“Drivers should ensure that their tyres provide adequate grip, their windscreen wipers are functioning properly, and their vehicle lights are in good working condition,” the RTMC emphasised.

The RTMC also urges heavy vehicle drivers to undergo appropriate health checks before undertaking long-distance journeys to ensure that they are medically fit to drive.

“Drivers must ensure that they are adequately rested, avoid driving while fatigued and take regular breaks during long journeys.”

Road Safety

Noting that transport operators have a responsibility to ensure that drivers are fit for duty and that vehicles are in a safe operating condition before being dispatched.

“We emphasise that road safety begins before a journey starts: proper planning, responsible driving behaviour, and regular vehicle maintenance are essential to reducing road crashes, injuries, and fatalities during the upcoming festive season,” the RTMC said.

Motorists are reminded to obey speed limits, maintain safe following distances, never drive under the influence of alcohol, and ensure that all vehicle occupants wear seatbelts.

The RTMC concluded by noting that renewing vehicle discs, checking vehicle roadworthiness, and ensuring that drivers are fit to travel are essential steps towards safer roads for all and reducing carnage.