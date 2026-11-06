more than 250 taxi drivers found operating without proper licencing ahead of the festive season

GTI officers found 255 minibus taxis operating without valid licences, and 140 were discovered without valid licence discs.

The Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI), along with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and other law enforcement agencies, conducted operations focused on high-risk public transport corridors, paying particular attention to vehicle roadworthiness, valid documentation, driver compliance and adherence to public transport regulations.

During the month of October 2026, GTI officers found 255 minibus taxis operating without valid licences, and 140 were discovered without valid licence discs.

More than 3 000 infringement notices

Another 65 minibuses were discontinued after being found to be unroadworthy and unsafe for use on public roads.

According to the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, these interventions are aimed at removing unsafe vehicles from the roads and protecting passengers and other road users.

To enhance compliance, officers issued 3 532 handwritten Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) infringement notices across the province.

22 Arrested

An additional 3 585 electronic infringement notices were processed through the Inspectorate’s e-force devices.

These operations also resulted in the issuing of 132 discontinuation notices and the arrest of 22 individuals.

Sixteen were arrested for driving under the influence, two for fraud, one for attempted bribery, one for interference and one for contravening immigration laws.

Undermining road safety

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, reiterated that the removal of unroadworthy vehicles and action against non-compliant drivers remain critical to protecting the lives of commuters and all road users.

She warned that operating public transport vehicles without valid discs and driving without driving licences undermine efforts to improve road safety, are a serious violation of the law, and place passengers and other road users at risk.

MEC Diale-Tlabela concluded by emphasising that the enforcement operations will continue across the province, targeting non-compliant drivers and vehicles to enhance road safety and ensure strict adherence to traffic and public transport legislation ahead of the festive season.