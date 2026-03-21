More than 340 000 vehicles unroadworthy ahead of Easter – Creecy

Most of the vehicles that are not roadworthy are minibuses, buses and trucks

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy on Friday said that there are 342 048 unroadworthy vehicles on South Africa’s road ahead of the upcoming Easter holiday season.

‘Worrying’ transport figures

She said these vehicles are mainly minibuses, buses and trucks.

In addition, the minister revealed that, according to the NATIS system, 338 659 professional driving permits have expired.

“We are engaging with the taxi and bus industries to address these worrying figures and ensure vehicle roadworthiness,” she said.

“Vehicles found with defective brakes, smooth tyres or steering faults will be impounded immediately to protect passengers.”

Road fatalities down so far

Creecy revealed these figures as she and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa launched the Easter season road safety campaign.

“This year, the law enforcement officers will leave no stone unturned. Reckless driving, drunk driving and using a cellphone while driving will never be tolerated.”

The transport department said it has “seen encouraging signs” this year ahead of the Easer holiday season.

“Preliminary data for the period 1 January to 15 March indicates the lowest number of fatalities in six years. The number of crashes in the period decreased by 11% compared to the same period in 2025.”

It said all of the country’s provinces have seen a decrease in road accidents.

“Fatalities have decreased by 10% compared with the same period last year. Six provinces recorded decreases in fatalities: namely Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, North West and Eastern Cape.”

Driver behaviour

Creecy said more than 80% of accidents are due to human behaviour.

“We are calling on every driver, passenger and pedestrian to take ownership of their conduct on our shared roads.

“Our law enforcement strategy over this time will be uncompromising. I have directed all agencies to prioritise public and freight transport safety as well as pedestrians,” she said.