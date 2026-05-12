More than 41 000 people left picking up the pieces after Cape storms destroy homes

At least 26 informal settlements across the metro have been reported, with more than 10 700 structures affected by severe weather.

A relentless storm has left a trail of destruction across the Western Cape, with the City of Cape Town confirming that more than 41 000 people have been affected by flooding in at least 26 informal settlements.

Cape storms: Thousands of homes affected

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said the scale of the damage by the severe weather has strained city resources.

Assessments conducted as the rain continues unabated show that thousands of homes have been compromised by rising waters.

Relief efforts

Humanitarian partners have mobilised to provide immediate relief, including distributing hot meals and blankets.

Powell confirmed that the city is currently submitting assessment findings to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the National Department of Human Settlements to trigger further emergency aid.

On the infrastructure front, the city’s Roads and Infrastructure Management Department is struggling to address flooded roadways that are now beginning to affect private property.

While teams have successfully addressed issues in areas such as Phola Park, Bellville and Hout Bay, many roads remain submerged.

Eskom faces challenges in restoring power

The crisis is further complicated by widespread power outages. Eskom has reported that while recovery teams are working “around the clock,” the severe weather is preventing technicians from physically reaching damaged electrical infrastructure.

Daphne Mokwena, Eskom spokesperson, highlighted the dangerous conditions facing repair crews, noting that flooding has rendered many access routes impassable.

“Eskom recovery teams have been dispatched to attend to the various faults but face major challenges in some areas where infrastructure is inaccessible due to severe flooding and unsafe conditions,” Mokwena explained.

Coordination

To manage the risk, Eskom is now coordinating directly with Provincial Disaster Management authorities to assess the severity of network damage.

The utility emphasised that no construction or repair activities will take place until access routes are deemed safe for workers.

Meanwhile, city teams continue to clear uprooted trees and debris brought down by gale-force winds, which have added to power grid instability.

Authorities remain on high alert as the weather system shows little sign of weakening.