More than 500 taxi drivers found driving without valid licences and discs

A total of 268 minibuses were operating without licence discs, while 296 minibus taxi drivers were found driving without valid driving licences.

The Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) has clamped down on more than 500 taxi drivers after they were found driving without valid licences and discs on the roads during August 2026.

The GTI conducted targeted enforcement operations along major public transport corridors across the province, focusing on vehicle roadworthiness, valid operating documentation, driver compliance, and adherence to road traffic and public transport legislation.

Taxis with mechanical issues

A total of 268 minibuses were operating without licence discs, while 296 minibus taxi drivers were found driving without valid driving licences.

The stop-and-search operation resulted in 13 minibus taxis being impounded, while 84 were discontinued after officers declared them unroadworthy and unsafe for operation on public roads.

The impounded and discontinued vehicles were found to have a range of critical mechanical defects, including cracked windscreens, damaged or torn seats, engine-related issues, and other serious faults that posed a significant danger to passengers and other road users.

“A vehicle with defective brakes, worn tyres or faulty lights is not merely non-compliant; it is a potential death trap,” MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said.

16 Motorists arrested

Additionally, 97 discontinuation notices were used across the province, including 10 in Ekhuruleni, seven in Tshwane, 74 in Joburg, two in Sebokeng, and four in Mogale City.

Enforcement operations also led to the arrest of 16 motorists for offences including driving under the influence (DUI), bribery, and fraud.

According to Diale-Tlabela, this demonstrates the Inspectorate’s firm stance against both traffic violations and criminal conduct that continue to endanger lives on Gauteng roads.

Over 2 000 infringement notices issued

During the reporting period, GTI officers issued more than 2 000 handwritten Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offence (AARTO) infringement notices to strengthen accountability and ensure that traffic violations are addressed.

These include 438 in Tshwane, 516 in Ekhuruleni, 443 in Joburg, 1 270 in Sebokeng, 23 in the Sedibeng District Municipality, and 150 in Mogale City.

Another 3 517 electronic infringement notices were issued through the Inspectorate’s e-force devices.

The Mec’s deep concerns

MEC Diale-Tlabela said the continued discovery of unroadworthy vehicles, unlicensed drivers and minibuses operating without valid licence discs was deeply concerning and could no longer be regarded as routine non-compliance.

“There is no justification for putting passengers and other road users at risk by operating vehicles that are mechanically unsafe or allowing incompetent and unlicensed drivers to take to our roads,” the MEC said.

“Equally, operating without a valid licence disc or allowing an unlicensed driver behind the wheel undermines the safety efforts and integrity of the entire public transport system.”

“We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to identify and remove these dangers from our roads,” said the MEC.

Solutions for taxi drivers

Diale-Tlabela has called on public transport operators who continue to operate old, unsafe and unroadworthy minibuses to take advantage of the newly re-opened window of the Taxi Recapitalisation Programme (TRP) by applying to have qualifying vehicles scrapped.

Minibus taxi owners are encouraged to remove unroadworthy taxi vehicles from the road using a scrapping process that has been set up by the National Department of Transport, under the TRP.

Owners will then be given a scrapping allowance for every qualifying old vehicle (s).

Only vehicles registered before 4 September 2006 are eligible, in line with programme requirements.

Owners can receive assistance and request more information at their nearest Transport Operating Licensing Administrative Board (TOLAB).