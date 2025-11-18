More than 600 undocumented foreign nationals arrested in Mayfair

More operations of this nature are scheduled to take place across the city as authorities maintain pressure on criminal activity related to illegal immigration.

More than 600 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested during a joint law enforcement operation in Mayfair, Johannesburg, on Tuesday, 18 November.

The multi-agency raid resulted in the detention of 217 women and 413 men who were found in contravention of the Immigration Act.

According to member of the mayoral committee for public safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, the operation was led by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department in collaboration with the South African Police Service and the department of home affairs.

“All detained individuals are currently being processed by home affairs officials in full compliance with relevant legislation,” Tshwaku said.

Coordinated effort praised

Tshwaku welcomed the outcome of the intelligence-driven intervention, which forms part of the Ccity’s ongoing crime prevention and by-law enforcement initiatives in the region.

Furthermore, he commended the professionalism displayed by all participating agencies.

“This operation is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when law enforcement agencies work together decisively,” he stated.

“We will continue to intensify intelligence-driven interventions to restore safety and order in our communities.”

Further operations planned

The MMC confirmed that additional operations of this nature are scheduled to take place across the city as authorities maintain pressure on criminal activity related to illegal immigration.

He said the JMPD’s Tactical Response Unit and K9 Unit have been tasked with intensifying investigations into criminal syndicates suspected of facilitating human trafficking and illegal immigration in the Mayfair area.

