More than 90% of the cattle herd in South Africa has been vaccinated against FMD

This surpasses the government's 80% vaccination target by the end of December 2026.

More than 90% of South Africa’s cattle herd has been vaccinated against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), in what the agriculture minister, Willie Aucamp, says is significant progress in the country’s efforts to contain the outbreak and protect the livestock industry.

He said this surpasses the government’s vaccination target of 80% by the end of December 2026. The minister was speaking at the Agricultural Writers SA National awards in Johannesburg on Friday.

FMD is a severe, highly contagious viral illness that affects cloven-hoofed (even-toed) livestock and wild animals. Its outbreak has seen meat prices skyrocket.

FMD vaccines

The minister noted that all provinces have moved into the next phase of the national campaign to administer booster doses to sustain immunity.

According to the department, over 22 million FMD vaccine doses have been purchased and distributed to the sector. The private sector has vaccinated about four million cattle, and the state has vaccinated just under 11 million cattle.

The department will continue to allow livestock producers to voluntarily self-vaccinate their cattle.

Private-sector participation in the vaccination campaign follows a legal battle between agricultural organisations and the government, which culminated in a court-approved settlement allowing livestock owners to vaccinate their animals and private companies to play a greater role in making vaccines available.

Achievement in fighting against FMD

Aucamp said reaching a 90% vaccination rate is an achievement in fighting against FMD.

“Reaching a 90% vaccination rate before the end of the December deadline is a great achievement for the agriculture sector in South Africa. It demonstrates the positive results achievable when government and the private sector join hands.

“By utilising the state’s capacity and the energy, skill, and dedication of farmers and the private sector, we are rapidly controlling the spread of FMD and protecting South Africa’s livelihoods as well as the country’s export markets of red meat,” the minister added.

Decline in new outbreaks

The minister added that new FMD outbreaks have declined, and the department is working closely with organised agriculture and every farmer to ensure the fight against FMD is won.

“The state veterinary services will continue their large-scale vaccination campaigns across South Africa, and farmers can continue to voluntarily register online to become an authorised person to vaccinate their own cattle.

“Due to the nature of the disease, control efforts require continuous vigilance; therefore, the uninterrupted supply of vaccines is very important. Any farmer who wants to obtain vaccines can order them via the online system and get delivery within 24 hours.

“Farmers are therefore urged to register on either the website of the department of Agriculture or those of the Red Meat Industry Services (Rims) or Buffalo Analytics to procure vaccines for self-vaccination of their cattle.”