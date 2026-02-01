Trouble catches up with KZN Hawks boss Lesetja Senona

Senona was reportedly removed from his office and his gadgets confiscated.

It appears KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks head Lesetja Senona was right when he said he was already in trouble.

Senona made the comment during his testimony at the Madlanga commission on Thursday after he was accused of evading questions.

“Commissioners, I am not evasive. The issue that I’m afraid I’ll be in trouble, I am already in trouble. I indicated to your good selves, commissioners, that with this commission document, I am already in trouble. So I can’t fear to disclose what I recall, and being afraid that there will be trouble. I am already in trouble,” said Senona.

“So at the end of the day, commissioners, I see from time to time if I can’t recall something, I’m told I’m evasive, I’m told I’m lying, and I don’t want to respond to these words that I’m told about, but I’m not a person who will come here and mislead the commission.”

On Saturday, Senona was reportedly escorted from his office and his gadgets confiscated.

According to the SABC, Senona, who is still an employee of the Hawks, was only ordered to leave his office while provincial police conduct their investigations.

This, despite some reports in which he claimed to fear for his life.

Senona at Madlanga commission

Senona’s testimony at the Madlanga commission did not go particularly well for him, as he struggled to explain his relationship with tenderpreneur Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

His attempt to convince the commission that he started to “gradually” distance himself from Matlala failed after evidence leader, Advocate Adila Hassim, argued that WhatsApp texts between Matlala and Senona showed he provided more than moral support to the tendepreneur.

“With these texts, we’ve already shown how you provided assistance on 15 April. We’ve already discussed, and we don’t need to go there again, your response on 13 May, advising and more than advising, urging him to take them on and to sue the Saps in relation to his contract,” said Hassim.

Senona also failed to convince the commission that he was unaware of the allegations against Matlala, only to claim that Hassim “reminded” him of them.

The Hawks head is one of the officials the commission has referred for further investigation in its interim report.

