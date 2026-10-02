Moretele mayor sounds alarm over brutal killings, urges unity against violence

In the latest incident, a 27-year-old woman was found in a pool of blood in Lebotloane village.

The mayor of Moretele Local Municipality in the North West province, Masango George Manyike, has condemned a series of brutal killings and escalating violence, including the murder of a 27-year-old woman.

The woman was found in a pool of blood in Lebotloane village in the early hours of 1 October 2026.

Murder

Manyike described the incident as part of a disturbing surge in violent crime across local communities.

“On behalf of the Municipality and Council, I wish to convey our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this painful time,” Manyike said.

A pattern of killings

The mayor stressed that the tragedy is not isolated, pointing to a string of violent incidents that have shaken Moretele in recent months:

In Lebotloane, another young woman was previously murdered, after which her boyfriend allegedly took his own life.

In Danhouse, a young boy allegedly killed his grandparents with a panga.

In Swartdam, a man remains in custody after allegedly killing two siblings and their boyfriend.

In another case, a 90‑year‑old woman was allegedly killed by her nephew.

“These killings are no longer a concern for the Police alone, but a deep community concern that requires all of us to act,” Manyike warned.

Call for calm and cooperation

The mayor urged residents to remain calm and let law enforcement do its work, while providing any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect currently being sought.

“We call upon community members to remain calm and to allow law enforcement to do their work, while assisting with any information that may lead to the apprehension of the suspect,” he said.

Municipal support

Manyike confirmed that the Municipality will send a delegation to the victim’s family later today to offer support, counselling and assistance where possible.

“As the Municipality, we will be sending a delegation to the family of the deceased to offer our support, assist where possible, and provide counselling,” he said.

Standing against violence

The mayor appealed to communities to unite against gender‑based violence and all forms of violent crime.

“We urge our communities to stand together against gender‑based violence and all forms of violent crime. Let us protect one another and report any form of abuse,” Manyike said.

Manyike urged anyone with information about the incidents to contact police immediately.