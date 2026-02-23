Morning Fix: 1m cattle disease vaccines land | Don’t send in the clowns

Catch our latest news in our easy morning fix to kick-start your day
Today’s morning fix kicks off with the first million high-potency foot-and-mouth (FMD) vaccines arriving over the weekend. The next batch is set to arrive in March.
Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen announced that one million FMD vaccines have landed at OR Tambo International Airport. He also said that national distribution was underway.
Don’t send in the clowns
A straight line runs between Dr Beetroot and the Rain Queen. One wasa health minister who tackled HIV with raw veggies, the other is a water minister who, presumably jokingly, performs incantations and palm-rubbing rituals to trigger precipitation.
In both cases, the ANC not only appointed a minister who was plainly bonkers, but it then doggedly stuck with her as the crisis worsened.
Ekurhuleni mayor orders halt to electricity disconnections amid Thembisa ‘shutdown’
As Thembisa residents plan a shutdown to protest electricity disconnections, termination notices and concerns about the City’s indigent policy, Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has pledged to engage “constructively with affected residents.”
Residents are expected to take to the streets of the city on Monday.
EFF wants Manamela’s Seta appointments declared ‘invalid and ‘unlawful’
The EFF is taking Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela to court over the appointments to the Sector Education and Training Authorities (Seta) boards.
Manamela appointed eight executives to the Seta board last year.
Proteas bowlers delivered, says Markram, after SA thump India
While their batters stood up again, captain Aiden Markram was full of praise for the Proteas bowling attack. Afterward, they coasted to a comprehensive victory over defending champions India in their first match of the Super Eight stage at the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
