Morning Fix: ANC can’t fool all the people all the time | DA demands reasons why Lesufi suspended Gauteng health HOD

Being the good professed Marxists that some of them claim to be, the ANC’s leaders seem to have massaged that famous saying of Vladimir Lenin. They turned it into something more appropriate for present-day South Africa: that commissions are the opiate of the people.

DA demands reasons why Lesufi suspended Gauteng health HOD

Gauteng Department of Health head of department (HOD) Lesiba Malotana. Picture: X/@Am_Blujay

The DA in Gauteng has demanded that Premier Panyaza Lesufi reveal the reasons why he suspended Gauteng Department of Health head of department (HOD) Lesiba Malotana.

Lesufi placed Malotana on suspension with immediate effect last week. This was in light of revelations made regarding a procurement syndicate operating within the provincial health structures.

Tshwane ready for stormy weather ahead

Flooding at the low water bridge in End Street where the Hennops River overflows its banks in Pretoria on 8 November 2022. Picture: Picture: Gallo Images

Tshwane is ready for heavy downpours of rain forecast for the central parts of the country. The city said this is due to the start of the stormy season.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecast stormy weather for the start of the week. There is up to 80% chances of rain and widespread showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts of the country.

Red flags around possible FATF greylisting

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

SA has been in the naughty corner of the world’s money laundering and terrorist funding watchdog for going on three years.

In a rare bit of good news for our struggling economy, all the signals are that at its plenary next week. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will likely remove us from its greylisting.

Boks tour squad to Europe to be named: Who’ll get the thumbs up, who’ll be chopped?

Boks coach Rassie Erasmus will name his European tour squad this week. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

How many rookies, if any, will coach Rassie Erasmus pick to tour Europe next month? The Springboks will play five Test matches, against Japan, France, Italy, Ireland and Wales.

And who’ll return after an injury absence and which senior players could get chopped?

