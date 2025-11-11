Morning Fix: ANC needs new branches, not rotten eggs | South Africa’s laws unintentionally harming girls they’re meant to protect

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 11 November 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with ANC stalwart Mathews Phosa raising a solid point when he says the party’s only chance for survival is for it to go back to basics.

Phosa insisted the ANC cannot be “restored with the same branches that exist today” and it had to reinvent itself if it was to correct its path again.

CONTINUE READING: ANC needs new branches, not rotten eggs, says Phosa

South Africa’s laws unintentionally harming girls they’re meant to protect

Picture: iStock

Experts are warning parliament that South Africa’s mandatory reporting laws, meant to protect children, may be unintentionally harming the girls they seek to defend.

Laws to curb sexual violence backfiring

According to Rhodes University psychology professor Catriona Ida Macleod, the country’s efforts to curb sexual violence against minors may be backfiring, with current laws inadvertently punishing adolescent girls instead of protecting them.

CONTINUE READING: South Africa’s laws unintentionally harming girls they’re meant to protect

Climate crisis fuels refugee vicious cycle

Tents set up at the Idomeni refugee camp in Greece during the refugee crisis. Picture: iStock

You know you have a massive global crisis on your hands when three out of four of the 117 million people displaced by war, violence and persecution are living in countries facing high to extreme exposure to climate-related hazards.

UN refugee agency UNHCR said “within 15 years the places currently hosting nearly half the world’s refugees could be facing extreme exposure to climate-related shocks”.

CONTINUE READING: Climate crisis fuels refugee vicious cycle

Matric exams: Here’s what you’re writing today

Picture: iStock

The 2025 matric examinations continue on Tuesday, 11 November, when candidates across both the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) streams will sit for a range of practical and language assessments.

Morning session

The morning session, beginning at 9am, will see DBE students writing Afrikaans (HL, FAL, SAL) Paper 1. IEB candidates will be writing Information Technology Paper 2 (Theory) and Marine Sciences Paper 1.

CONTINUE READING: Matric exams: Here’s what you’re writing today

Can Joburg balance street enterprise with clean, orderly public spaces?

Informal Traders along De Villiers street in Johannesburg, 6 July 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Johannesburg’s streets pulse with ambition and enterprise.

The city’s informal economy is a vital source of income for thousands, reflecting the resilience and ingenuity of its people. Yet, that same vibrancy is increasingly undermined by disorder.

Pavements have become trading corridors, bylaws are inconsistently enforced, and public spaces are deteriorating.

CONTINUE READING: Can Joburg balance street enterprise with clean, orderly public spaces?