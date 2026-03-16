Morning Fix: ANC’s Swarts says sorry for ‘one family, one loaf’ bread campaign controversy | DA turns on the heat

Catch our latest news in our easy morning fix to kick-start your day

Today’s morning fix starts off with deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment and ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member Bernice Swarts apologising for her controversial “one family, one load” campaign. The campaign was criticised as vote-buying ahead of the local government elections.

Swarts’ campaign put the ANC in the spotlight, with the party being accused of being out of touch with the daily struggles of ordinary South Africans.

CONTINUE READING: ANC’s Swarts says sorry for ‘one family, one loaf’ bread campaign controversy

Middle East war latest: Here’s what happened overnight

Iraqi security forces and locals gather at the site of a fallen missile in a rural village in the Siyahi area near the city of Hilla in the central Babil province on March 15, 2026. Iraq, which has recently regained a sense of stability but has long been a proxy battleground between the US and Iran, warned that it did not want to be dragged into the war that started on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran. (Photo by Karar Jabbar / AFP) /

Flights were temporarily suspended Monday at Dubai’s airport, previously one of the world’s busiest, after a “drone-related incident” sparked a fire nearby, city authorities said.

The incident impacted a fuel tank, the Gulf financial hub’s media office said. Later, they added authorities had extinguished the blaze that broke out and no injuries had been reported.

CONTINUE READING: Middle East war latest: Here’s what happened overnight

R90 million later, Ekurhuleni multipurpose centre still a shell

Incomplete construction of the state-of-the-art Kaalfontein Multipurpose Centre in Tembisa in Ekhuruleni, 9 March 2026 due to budget constraints. The Johannesburg Development Agency states that it has already spent nearly R90 million and still requires additional funds to complete the project. Picture: Nigel Sinabda/ The Citizen

Nearly R90 million has already been poured into the Kaalfontein Multipurpose Centre in Ekurhuleni. Yet what greets residents today is not a hub of opportunity but an unfinished shell swallowed by weeds and neglect.

Civil society groups are now calling on the authorities to investigate why the construction of the centre has been halted.

CONTINUE READING: R90 million later, Ekurhuleni multipurpose centre still a shell

DA turns on the heat

A billboard unveiled by the Democratic Alliance along Stormvoel road in Tshwane, 3 March 2026. Picture: Supplied/DA

The race to take the helm of the cities of Tshwane and Joburg in the local government elections later this year was game on. The DA stepped up the pressure in both metros.

CONTINUE READING: DA turns on the heat

Blitzboks win in New York and take world series title

Selvyn Davids of South Africa in action in New York. Picture: David van der Sandt/Gallo Images

The Blitzboks are world Sevens series champions for 2026.

Philip Snyman’s South African team beat Fiji 10-7 in the final of the New York tournament late Sunday to bag their fourth title of the season. They also won the overall trophy.

CONTINUE READING: Blitzboks win in New York and take world series title