Morning Fix: Bail denied for man accused of murdering family and injuring taxi driver with a spade

17 October 2025

Today’s morning fix kicks off with news of a man accused of going on a violent rampage with a gardening tool near Hammanskraal, being denied bail.

Romeo Shibambu is alleged to have murdered three people, including a three-year-old, and injured two others in Suurman on 30 September.

Mantashe: US tariffs won’t shake SA’s fuel security

Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Gallo Images

Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe says the trade tariffs imposed by the US will not affect South Africa’s fuel security.

Addressing MPs during the National Council of Provinces question-and-answer session with select ministers in the economic cluster on Thursday, Mantashe said one of the reasons is that South Africa does not export any fuel to the US.

Mine accused of illegally excluding community group

Mining firm Strathrae Colliery accused of excluding community group from empowerment initiatives, denies allegations. Picture: iStock

A Mpumalanga mining firm is denying allegations that it failed to fulfil its duty to empower the host community.

Strathrae coal mine in Carolina said the community fails to see its contribution because its divided.

Moya hails Tshwane’s first fully funded budget in years

Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

The City of Tshwane has tabled a fully funded budget for the first time in years, according to mayor Nasiphi Moya.

“According to Statistics South Africa’s latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey, Tshwane created 71 000 of the 83 000 new jobs in Gauteng over the past year,” said Moya.

Food Security Index: slight improvement, but people still going hungry

Picture: Supplied

Food security in South Africa has improved slightly, but people are still going hungry, with price still the biggest influence on the food choices of low-income consumers.

The sad news is that the number of households with children that experience hunger increased from 9% in 2023 to 11.9% in 2024.

