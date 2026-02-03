Morning Fix: Businessman challenges Madlanga commission subpoena in urgent court bid | Lack of vaccines fuels foot-and-mouth disease spread beyond SA

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 03 February 2026 in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with North West businessman Suleiman Carrim launching an urgent High Court application to stop the Madlanga commission from compelling his testimony. For many readers, this update truly is their morning fix with breaking news.

The ANC member is set to take the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System to court on Tuesday in an urgent bid to prevent the commission from subpoenaing him to appear before it.

CONTINUE READING: Businessman challenges Madlanga commission subpoena in urgent court bid

HEIDELBERG, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE 23: The vaccination process during a visit to the Karan Beef Feedlot as part of visits to foot-and-mouth disease vaccination sites on June 23, 2025 in Heidelberg, South Africa. The visit forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen biosecurity and disease management protocols in partnership with both provincial authorities and the private sector. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)

SA’s foot-and-mouth disease has spread like wildfire, with suspected cases now reported in neighbouring countries while farmers wait for vaccines. The growing number of outbreaks is often what dominates the morning fix for agricultural communities.

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has warned the disease is spreading rapidly through many farm animals, such as cows, sheep and goats, as well as wild animals like buffaloes.

CONTINUE READING: Lack of vaccines fuels foot-and-mouth disease spread beyond SA

Police recover guns, ammunition in national crime takedowns

For illustrative purposes. Gauteng police intensified efforts to curb illegal firearms, recovering hundreds of weapons and ammunition in recent months. Picture: Supplied

The South African Police Service’s (Saps) fight against crime continues, after confiscating a cache of illegal guns and ammunition from takedowns across the country and removing them from circulation. Incidentally, updates like this are often featured in your morning fix of local news.

During the nationwide Shanela II operations, police also arrested 14 589 suspects for crimes including murder, rape, sexual assault, robbery, drug offences, and illegal mining between 26 January and 01 February 2026.

CONTINUE READING: Police recover guns, ammunition in national crime takedowns

Spoilt food, residents on oxygen concerned after Lenasia South power outage

Picture: iStock

Lenasia South residents have expressed anger and frustration after being left in the dark for over a day, with many saying they had to discard all their perishable goods because they had spoiled. This issue proved to be a regular feature in the morning fix for many affected households.

The outage hit the suburb at 2am during Sunday’s severe thunderstorm.

CONTINUE READING: Spoilt food, residents on oxygen concerned after Lenasia South power outage

C70 – The car that changed the way Volvo looked

The Volvo C70 is fondly regarded by enthusiasts and collectors. Picture: Supplied.

2026 is a milestone year for the Volvo C70. The Swedish marque’s two-door grand tourer line up was first introduced in late 1996. The first generation is turning 30 years old, and the second generation is celebrating its 20th anniversary. For car enthusiasts, updates like this form an essential part of their morning fix.

The C70’s legacy can be viewed as a defining chapter in the marque’s history. Beginning as a bold design departure and ending as the most technically ambitious convertible Volvo ever produced.

CONTINUE READING: C70 – The car that changed the way Volvo looked