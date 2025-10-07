Morning Fix: Can Mashaba’s party survive without joining forces? | Mandla Mandela and detained South Africans to be released on Tuesday

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 7 October 2025, in our simple morning fix update.

Today’s morning fix kicks off with us wondering when Herman Mashaba’s delusions of grandeur – or delusions of adequacy – are going to catch up with him.

A good bet would be that the upcoming local government elections will see his ActionSA party getting a nasty wake-up call.

CONTINUE READING: Can Mashaba’s party survive without joining forces?

Mandla Mandela and other detained South Africans to be released on Tuesday

Mandla Mandela.

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed that Israeli authorities formally notified it about the release of Mandla Mandela and other fellow South African activists who were detained last week.

In a statement on Monday, the department said the group is scheduled to be repatriated on Tuesday morning, departing via Israel’s neighbouring country Jordan.

CONTINUE READING: Mandla Mandela and other detained South Africans to be released on Tuesday

Bitter leadership feud over control of KZN traditional council

Picture: Arrive Alive

A leadership dispute has erupted between a KwaZulu-Natal traditional leader and his headman over the ownership of the Gcwensa Traditional Council based in Ndwedwe.

The squabble started last year when chief Ndodi Mzungezi Ndimande expelled his senior headman and seven other officials.

CONTINUE READING: Bitter leadership feud over control of KZN traditional council

Erasmus and Kolisi: Leading with heart and honour

Rassie Erasmus and Siya Kolisi after the Springboks beat Georgia in Mbombela. Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

The green and gold machine motors on, sometimes like a runaway train, at others like an old skedonk plying its trade between Alex and Sandton.

Great teams need to know how to win ugly and how to conjure magic from nothing; the Springboks can do both.

CONTINUE READING: Erasmus and Kolisi: Leading with heart and honour

Israel marks October 7 anniversary as talks held to end Gaza war

A girl stands by a tent at a camp for displaced Palestinians in the south of Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on October 6, 2025. Picture: Bashar TALEB / AFP

Israel marks the second anniversary of the October 7, 2023, attack on Tuesday, as Hamas and Israeli negotiators hold indirect talks to end the two-year war in Gaza under a US-proposed peace plan.

Two years ago to the day, at the close of the Jewish festival of Sukkot, Hamas-led militants launched a surprise assault on Israel, making it the deadliest day in the country’s history.

CONTINUE READING: Israel marks October 7 anniversary as talks held to end Gaza war