Morning Fix: DA pushes for Bonzo Modise to be removed | Fuel price chaos

Catch our latest news in our easy morning fix to kick-start your day

In today’s morning fix, we kick things off with the DA in Tshwane calling for the axing of deputy mayor Eugene “Bonzo” Modise. This comes after three of the city’s mayoral committee members faced allegations in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry last week.

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya has confirmed the council has taken disciplinary steps against the chief financial officer (CFO). This comes after the allegations at the inquiry.

CONTINUE READING: DA pushes for Bonzo Modise to be removed

Fuel price chaos: Fewer than 200 sites hit by diesel shortages – but numbers keep shifting

Reports of rationing at service stations and delayed diesel deliveries have raised concern. Picture: iStock

As the country and motorists brace for a massive fuel price hike, the Fuel Industry Association of South Africa says there is a stable and sufficient supply of petrol and diesel in South Africa. However, it expects a flurry at the pumps, with big queues and panic buying. This could result in some sites running dry.

CONTINUE READING: Fuel price chaos: Fewer than 200 sites hit by diesel shortages – but numbers keep shifting

Samwu R10.3 billion deal: Here’s how Joburg’s residents will suffer

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero. Picture: Gallo Images

Analysts and the mayor of Johannesburg himself have warned residents they are in for a rough ride. This follows after the city struck a controversial R10.3 billion wage deal with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu).

Last week, the DA failed to stop the implementation of this wage deal, which was expected to take effect in March this year. It brought an application to interdict the implementation of this deal. However, it was dismissed for lack of urgency. The matter will now have to be ventilated through normal court proceedings.

CONTINUE READING: Samwu R10.3 billion deal: Here’s how Joburg’s residents will suffer

Zuma Foundation explains why it ‘strongly disagrees’ with judgment on Khampepe

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: File

Despite suffering yet another blow in its bid to remove retired justice Sisi Khampepe as chairperson, the Jacob Zuma Foundation says the Johannesburg High Court’s ruling is not the end of the matter.

A full bench of the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday dismissed a bid by Zuma and Mbeki to have Khampepe recuse herself as chairperson of a commission of inquiry into stalled prosecutions of apartheid-era crimes. These are crimes identified in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) report.

CONTINUE READING: Zuma Foundation explains why it ‘strongly disagrees’ with judgment on Khampepe

Service failures make a case for Zille in Joburg

Call it political theatre or grandstanding – and you’d be spot-on.

That doesn’t make DA Joburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille’s snorkel in a massive mini-lake, caused by a burst pipe, any less worth thinking about.

CONTINUE READING: Service failures make a case for Zille in Joburg