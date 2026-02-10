Morning Fix: JMPD not involved in operation that killed alleged Nigerian drug dealer – MMC | Ramaphosa, lift South Africa higher

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 10 February 2026 in our simple morning fix update

This morning our morning fix kicks off with news of Johannesburg Public Safety MMC Dr Mgcini Tshwaku. He has slammed reports that the Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD) was part of an operation where an alleged Nigerian drug dealer was killed.

The incident apparently occurred while ActionSA’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, Councillor Xolani Khumalo, was participating in the operation. Notably, he was also filming his Moja Love TV show, Sizokthola.

Ramaphosa, lift South Africa higher

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the 2025 State of the Nation Address (Sona) at Cape Town City Hall in Cape Town. Picture: GCIS

For those of us who can remember the ’80s and ’90s, it is difficult to reconcile the bearded firebrand unionist from the National Union of Mineworkers. He once roused his comrades to take on the bosses, as well as the apartheid state. Yet now, he is the ponderous, bland politician who is our president.

Revolutions often lose their way, so it is said – and many are the rabid left-wingers toned down by single malt-fed comfort.

Sefako Makgatho students disrupt classes over unpaid allowances

Photo taken in Nis, Serbia

Students at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa temporarily disrupted classes as they embarked on protest action. This was part of a total shutdown declared by the student representative council to demand payment of outstanding student allowances.

SRC president Mthokozisi Dlamini said the allowances have not been paid. This is despite the academic programme having started over a month ago.

Joburg Day Zero: Residents ‘effectively living under day zero conditions’

Running on empty. Picture: AFP/Franck Fife

As the hot weather continues unabated in Gauteng, civil society group WaterCAN has warned Johannesburg is facing a widespread and escalating water crisis. Residents across the city are “effectively living under day zero conditions.”

DBE still awaiting probe into alleged employment programme overpayments in North West

Landscape of a gravel road with a road sign reading Welcome to the North West Province. Picture: iStock

The department of basic education (DBE) is allegedly still waiting for the North West department of education. It has yet to investigate alleged irregular overpayments made to senior officials involved in the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI). These concerns were formally raised more than six months ago.

