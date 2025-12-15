Morning Fix: Judiciary in the dock as corruption cases engulf senior judges | Crisis at JSC as unresolved complaints against judges surge

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 15 December 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with South Africa’s judiciary under intense scrutiny. This follows a string of corruption charges, misconduct findings, and possible impeachments involving senior judges.

Last month, High Court in Johannesburg Judge Portia Dipuo Phahlane was arrested on corruption and money‑laundering charges.

Crisis at JSC as unresolved complaints against judges surge

Picture: iStock

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is facing mounting criticism. Observers describe this as a dramatic collapse in its ability to process misconduct complaints against judges.

Over the past four years, unresolved cases have ballooned to unprecedented levels. This raises questions about accountability and public trust in the courts.

Verulam temple collapse: Fifth body recovered as rescue efforts continue

Five bodies have now been recovered following the collapse of a four-storey temple in Redcliffe, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: X/@SABCNews

Another body has been recovered from the site of a devastating structural collapse at a temple construction site. The incident occurred in Verulam, north of Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

This brings the number of bodies recovered from the rubble since the collapse on Friday to five.

RTMC warns motorists to take precautions during bad weather

The N3TC manages the busy 415km section of the N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng. Picture: The Witness

With traffic congestion expected to worsen this week ahead of the public holiday, the Road Traffic Management Corporation has urged motorists to take extra precautions. This advice is amid varying weather conditions across the country.

Thousands of holidaymakers are expected to travel across the country during the festive season.

Johannesburg to clamp down on street bashes after deadly Soweto shooting

Picture: iStock

The organisers of a street party in Soweto are set to be held liable. This comes after a 19-year-old was killed as the event wound down.

A violent altercation at the Shaun 101 Street Bash in Diepkloof forced the Johannesburg municipality to declare a closure. They stated that unauthorised parties would be shut down this festive season.

