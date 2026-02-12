News

Morning Fix: Lesufi apologises for ‘bath at a hotel’ remark amid Joburg water crisis | Sona 2026: Forget Tintswalo, South Africa deserves reality

Picture of Molemo Tladi

By Molemo Tladi

Journalist

4 minute read

12 February 2026

07:35 am

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 12 February 2026 in our simple morning fix update

Lesufi apologises for 'go shower at hotels' remark amid Joburg water crisis - [VIDEO]

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi: Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Today’s morning fix kicks off with Gauteng premier, Panyaza Lesufi aplogising to residents of the City of Johannesburg who have been without water for days, after suggesting they shower at hotels.

Lesufi was slammed on social media on Wednesday for his comments, with many accusing him of being insensitive to the plight of residents battling a deepening water crisis in Joburg.

CONTINUE READING: Lesufi apologises for ‘bath at a hotel’ remark amid Joburg water crisis

Sona 2026: Forget Tintswalo, South Africa deserves reality

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture : GCIS

The unfortunate truth about South Africans is that we are allergic to the truth.

We are so adamant that our truth needs to be painted with fairy dust. It has to be aesthetically and verbally pleasing. The real version of our existence shocks us because we are still living our best lives in Neverland.

CONTINUE READING: Sona 2026: Forget Tintswalo, South Africa deserves reality

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge placed on special leave 

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge. Picture: X/@WhyJudgesMatter

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge has been placed on special leave, the Office of the Chief Justice confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the Office of the Chief Justice, the special leave was granted in terms of Regulation 5(3) of the Regulations issued under the Judges’ Remuneration and Conditions of Employment Act 47 of 2001.

CONTINUE READING: Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge placed on special leave

Reporting improves but these municipalities have still not submitted last year’s audits

The office of the Auditor-General of South Africa. Picture: Moneyweb

The Auditor-General of South Africa (AG) has asked the Speaker of the National Assembly to intervene in the slow financial reporting of municipalities.

Several municipalities have not yet submitted their audits for the previous year, with several large municipalities submitting audit disputes.

CONTINUE READING: Reporting improves but these municipalities have still not submitted last year’s audits

South Africa plays US and China trade game smartly

Picture: iStock

South Africa has played smartly by signing up with both the US and China for tariff-free access to their respective lucrative markets.

Although China’s much publicised China-Africa Economic Partnership Agreement (Caepa), a no-duty package signed last week in Beijing by Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, is designed for the long-term and the US’ African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) will run for only one year, SA did well to participate in both.

CONTINUE READING: South Africa plays US and China trade game smartly

