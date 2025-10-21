Morning Fix: Lion jumps off truck near Lichtenburg in the North West | Tshwane’s R777m water tanker scandal sparks fury

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 21 October 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with news of a lion jumping off a truck on the road. A video showing an adult male lion jumping off a moving truck in Bakerville near Lichtenburg in the North West today has attracted huge interest on social media.

Izak du Plessis from Nuuspod shared two videos on Facebook this evening. The first shows the lion standing on top of a moving truck before jumping off and landing clumsily on the road. The second video, narrated by a woman, shows the lion walking along a fence alongside the road.

Tshwane’s R777m water tanker scandal sparks fury

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya. Picture: Neil McCartney/The Citizen

As the rains return to Tshwane so, too, do the questions about power outages, stalled service delivery and a water tanker bill that’s ballooned to R777 million.

At the centre of the storm is mayor Nasiphi Moya, whose silence on the so-called “tanker mafia” has drawn fire from opposition parties and analysts alike.

Police accused of ‘abuse of power’ after arresting five JMPD officers

MMC Public safety Mgcini Tshwaku expresses profound outrage and concern over what he called the “unlawful arrest” of the JMPD officers. Picture: X/@PublicSafetyMMC

The arrest of five Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers Tactical Response Unit (TRU) has caused a rift between municipal law enforcement and the South African Police Service (Saps), with Saps accused of “abusing” their power.

MMC for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku expresses profound outrage and concern over what he called the “unlawful arrest” of the JMPD officers by police at Bekkersdal on Friday.

Proteas women ‘not taking Pakistan for granted’ in World Cup clash

Masabata Klaas and Proteas teammates during a Women’s Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Colombo last week. Picture: Matthew Lewis/ICC/Getty Images

They have already booked their place in the semifinals, and they are up against a struggling Pakistan team, but experienced seam bowler Masabata Klaas says the Proteas are hungry for another win in their penultimate league stage match at the Women’s Cricket World Cup in Colombo on Tuesday (11.30am start).

While South Africa are in third place in the standings with eight points, Pakistan are bottom of the table with just two points from rained-out matches.

AWS cloud services back after widespread outage hits SA

Aws (Amazon Web Services) office in Houston, Texas, USA. Picture: iStock

Amazon says its systems are back online after connectivity issues, but reports of problems with its cloud computing services unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) continue.

Popular internet services ranging from streaming platforms to messaging services to banking were offline for hours on Monday due to an outage in Amazon’s crucial cloud network, illustrating the extent to which internet life depends on the tech titan.

