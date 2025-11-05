Morning Fix: MK party new chief whip in parliament | Gauteng Health warns of typhoid fever

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 05 November 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with the MK party’s announcement of former finance minister Des Van Rooyen as the party’s new Chief Whip with immediate effect.

The party made the announcement late on Tuesday night. Van Rooyen is taking over the reins of Chief Whip from Colleen Makhubele. She was appointed in this position in May this year.

Gauteng Health warns of typhoid fever: here are the symptoms

With the outbreak of typhoid fever in the City of Tshwane, the Gauteng Health Department has warned residents to look out for symptoms of the infection. These can be life-threatening.

The department said it has taken note of the new cases of typhoid fever in the Tshwane district. This includes areas that had no cases last year.

G20 delegates first to test Home Affairs’ Electronic Travel Authorisation system

Delegates heading to Johannesburg for the G20 summit will be among the first to pass through South Africa’s new digital gates.

The influx from foreign visitors from select nations across the globe has been seen by the government as an opportunity. They plan to implement phase one of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

Matrics, here’s what you are writing today

The 2025 matric examinations continue on Wednesday, 5 November. Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) students are writing several exams.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am, and DBE students will write the following African languages:

Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, Xitsonga, Tshivenda HL, FAL, SAL Paper 1

South African Sign Language HL Paper 1

IEB candidates will write History Paper 2 and Tshivenda FAL Paper 1 in the first session.

Springboks expecting typical confrontational France in Paris, says De Jager

Towering Springbok lock Lood de Jager highlighted the set-piece as a key battleground. They face France in what should be an epic end-of-year-tour match at the Stade de France in Saint Denis on Saturday night.

The Boks and France are colliding for the first time since the 2023 World Cup. The South Africans emerged victorious in a thrilling quarter-final, and the hosts will be looking to put things right this time around.

