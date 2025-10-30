Morning Fix: Over 100 000 students face losing Nsfas aid | Delays in salary increases frustrate magistrates amid protests

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 30 October 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with Nsfas warning that it may exclude thousands of eligible students. This is due to a ballooning R14 billion funding shortfall. More than 100 000 eligible students could be excluded from funding. The National Students Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) is facing a serious budgetary constraint.

The situation is so dire that the SA Union of Students (Saus) is calling for government intervention. They aim to save the educational future of poor students who rely on state funding to sustain their education.

Nsfas is pinning its hopes on National Treasury’s medium-term budget to close the gap.

Delays in salary increases frustrate magistrates amid protests

Picture: iStock

Magistrates could see an increase in their salaries if ongoing delays are resolved. The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers has told Parliament.

The commission briefed the National Council of Provinces’ (NCOP) Select Committee on Security and Justice. They discussed the 2024 Consolidated Remuneration Review Report, published in October last year.

Matrics, here’s what you are writing today

Picture: iStock

The 2025 matric examinations continue on Thursday, 30 October. This includes Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) students writing several exams.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am. DBE students will write History Paper 1. IEB candidates will write Information Technology (IT) Paper 1 in the first session.

‘It’s very special’: Wolvaardt delighted as Proteas hit back against England

Marizanne Kapp celebrates a wicket as Laura Wolvaardt looks on during the Women’s Cricket World Cup semifinal between SA and England in Guwahati. Picture: Biju Boro/AFP

Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt was relieved to finally hit back against a powerful England side. The national team did so in spectacular fashion on Wednesday. They romped to a 125-run victory in their semifinal at the Women’s Cricket World Cup in Guwahati.

The SA squad had lost to England in the semifinals of the last two editions of the 50-over World Cup. They had also been crushed by the Lionesses in their opening fixture of the ongoing tournament hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Refrain from victim blaming

Picture: iStock

“We talk about how many women were raped last year, not about how many men raped women… it’s a bad thing that happens to women, but when you look at the term ‘violence against women’, nobody is doing it to them. It happens to them… men aren’t a part of it,” says Jackson Katz.

Katz is an American teacher, speaker and writer. He is internationally renowned for his groundbreaking work on gender, race and violence.

