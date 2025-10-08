Morning Fix: Parliament accused of ‘disorder’ as first day of Mkhwanazi ad hoc committee lost to argument over statements | RTMC’s costly talk shop misses the mark

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 8 October 2025, in our simple morning fix update.

Today’s morning fix kicks off with members of parliament’s ad hoc committee looking into the corruption claims made by KwaZulu-Natal’s top cop stalled proceedings on the first day over questions of independence.

Parliamentarians and the committee’s chief evidence leader debated for an hour over whether statements given to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry were fit for the ad hoc committee.

Paliament accused of 'disorder' as first day of Mkhwanazi ad hoc committee lost to argument over statements

RTMC’s costly talk shop misses the mark

Picture: X/@TrafficRTMC

“What were they thinking?” would be a logical reaction to the news that the cash-strapped Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) plans to spend R2 million on a four-day youth road safety debate at what critics say is “an entirely inappropriate venue for teenagers”.

But that question would be redundant, because state-owned entities like the RTMC – which survive on taxpayer handouts but pretend they are run on business lines – seldom think at all, beyond keeping their personal executive gravy train on track.

RTMC's costly talk shop misses the mark

Farmers slam agricultural master plan signed behind their backs

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Farmers are fuming about the Agricultural and Agro-processing Master Plan (Aamp) that was signed behind their backs and without any of their submissions and concerns being considered.

Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) chair Theo de Jager said Aamp was a master plan “without farmers”, adding there was nothing in that plan to excite primary producers.

Farmers slam agricultural master plan signed behind their backs

Trump’s Gaza peace plan hits a wall

US President Donald Trump pumps his fist upon arrival at Miami International Airport on April 3, 2025. Trump is travelling to the Trump National Doral Golf Club before going to his Mar-a-Lago Resort. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

When a bad man does a good thing, we should honour him for it even if his motives are selfish.

Donald Trump is only trying to “bring peace to the Middle East” because he wants the Nobel Peace Prize, they say. He blusters and threatens and lies.

Trump's Gaza peace plan hits a wall

Motivated Mitsubishi Outlander Sport left wanting where it shouldn’t

Outlander Sport radically differs stylistically from any other current Mitsubishi model. Images: Charl Bosch

Compared to its alliance partner, Renault, Mitsubishi has been having a tough time of late in regaining a proper foothold in the local market, more than even its other alliance partner, Nissan.

Whereas the Franco-Japanese pair have regularly been featuring within the top 10 best-selling marques on a monthly basis, Mitsubishi has struggled to even reach the top 15, a trait unlikely to improve soon with the ongoing influx of Chinese brands.

Motivated Mitsubishi Outlander Sport left wanting where it shouldn't