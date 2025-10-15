Morning Fix: Political point-scoring mars parliamentary inquiry into police claims | Bafana Bafana reach World Cup wonderland

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 15 October 2025, in our simple morning fix update.

Today our morning fix kicks off with members of parliament serving on the parliamentary ad hoc committee. This group is probing allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. They are being accused of playing to the gallery to score cheap political points instead of doing a serious job.

Sibiya on why he wasn’t concerned that Brown Mogotsi had Crime Intelligence information

Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya arrives at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 13 October 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya says he was not troubled by the fact that an ordinary citizen possessed sensitive information.

Sibiya appeared for the second day before Parliament’s ad hoc committee at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on Tuesday.

36 small-scale miners set to graduate in Mpumalanga

New small-scale miners graduate in Mpumalanga, ready to create jobs and transform local mining communities. Picture: iStock

The National Association of Artisanal Mining (Naam) has welcomed the training of the small-scale miners. They say it will create jobs for locals.

Naam was commenting on 36 artisanal miners, who will be graduating tomorrow after training in Ermelo, Mpumalanga.

Does Coca-Cola give a hoot about owls?

Picture: Karen Bleier/AFP

We wonder what Coca-Cola’s headquarters in Atlanta would make of the latest damage. One of their bottling plants in South Africa has done damage to their iconic global consumer brand.

Coke is now facing a possible boycott from animal lovers. This comes after an owl was killed because plant managers claim they couldn’t afford to stop production. Owl rescuers couldn’t get in to capture the bird to relocate it.

Bafana Bafana reach World Cup wonderland

Bafana Bafana can pack their bags for the USA, Canada and Mexico. Their 3-0 win over Rwanda on Tuesday at the Mbombela Stadium sealed their place. They will be at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

