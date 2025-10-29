Morning Fix: R20 million later, Boitumelo clinic remains a hole in the ground | ActionSA’s poll Bill sparks debate over media bias and free speech

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 29 October 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with a look into years of wasted funds, failed contractors and alleged corruption. These issues have left patients in Sebokeng with nothing but a decaying temporary clinic.

After 10 years and R20 million, all that exists of the Boitumelo Community Health Centre in Emfuleni is a concreted hole in the ground. Additionally, there is an incomplete boundary wall and a patch of excavated soil.

This is only the tip of the iceberg of Gauteng’s crumbling and failing health infrastructure.

Police seize cocaine worth R20 million at upmarket estate in Midrand

Gauteng police have made massive drug bust in Midrand, seizing cocaine worth an estimated value of R20 million.

Officers made the discovery at a smallholding on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the cocaine was discovered during a crime intelligence-driven operation.

Matrics, here’s what you are writing today

Picture: iStock

The 2025 matric examinations continue on Wednesday, 29 October. Both Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) students will be writing several exams.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am, and DBE students will write English HL, FAL, and SAL Paper 1. IEB candidates will write Tourism in the first session.

ActionSA’s poll Bill sparks debate over media bias and free speech

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

ActionSA’s proposed law to control political public opinion polls has elicited mixed reactions. However, experts agree some polls are unreliable and biased to serve certain agendas.

The Electoral Laws Amendment Bill 2025 proposes that political opinion polls and exit polls be regulated by an ombud. This ombud would be appointed by the Electoral Commission’s chief officer.

Rassie explains decision to start rookie prop Porthen in Boks Test against Japan

Zachary Porthen, in action for the SA U20s at the U20 World Champs held in South Africa last year, is set to make his Springbok debut against Japan on Saturday. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images.

Rookie prop Zachary Porthen is being thrown straight into the deep end. After his first call-up to the Springbok squad, he was selected to the starting XV for their end-of-year-tour clash against Japan. The match is at Wembley in London on Saturday.

