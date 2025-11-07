Morning Fix: ‘Ramaphosa is not going anywhere’ – envoy dismisses ‘irresponsible’ rumours | Embassy denies 17 trapped SA men were fighting for Ukraine

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 07 November 2025, in our simple morning fix update
Today’s morning fix kicks off with news of president Cyril Ramaphosa not stepping down after the G20 Leader Summit in Johannesburg.
This is according to his special envoy to the Central African Republic (CAR), Bejani Chauke, who described the rumours as “irresponsible.”
CONTINUE READING: ‘Ramaphosa is not going anywhere’ – envoy dismisses ‘irresponsible’ rumours
Embassy denies 17 trapped SA men were fighting for Ukraine
Seventeen South African mercenaries are stuck in no-man’s land in the middle of the Russia-Ukraine war – and they want to come home.
But it’s not certain whose side they are on.
CONTINUE READING: Embassy denies 17 trapped SA men were fighting for Ukraine
Unexplained fish kill in hyacinth-choked Hartbeespoort Dam
There is something fishy killing fish in the hyacinth-infested Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West. Authorities are unable to find the cause.
This is after a fish deaths incident occurred on 18 October at the canal of Venice Village Estate, in the dam area.
CONTINUE READING: Unexplained fish kill in hyacinth-choked Hartbeespoort Dam
Matrics, here’s what you are writing today
The 2025 matric examinations continue on Friday, 7 November. Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) students will write several exams.
Morning session
The morning session begins at 9am, and DBE students will write the following African languages:
- Physical Sciences Paper 1
- Technical Sciences Paper 1
IEB candidates will write Business Studies in the first session.
CONTINUE READING: Matrics, here’s what you are writing today
Ford ditching bi-turbodiesel for EcoBoost petrol in Ranger and Everest
In a not-unexpected move, Ford Motor Company Southern Africa has followed alliance partner Volkswagen’s example. They announced the 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine for the local market.
Farewell bi-turbo
Debuting before the end of this year in the Amarok, the unit, which produces 222kW/452Nm, will become available in the Ranger and Everest next year. It will be the surprise replacement for the 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel.
CONTINUE READING: Ford ditching bi-turbodiesel for EcoBoost petrol in Ranger and Everest