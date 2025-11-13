Morning Fix: Residents refuse to relocate to make way for mining | Who is lying in banner battle?

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 13 November 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with Mpumalanga farm residents refusing to relocate for coal mine, citing lack of suitable alternatives. A fight has erupted between Mpumalanga farm residents and a coal mine after they refused to relocate to make way for mining activities.

The residents of Hartbeesfontein Farm near Delmas said their problem started in 2010 after the farm was sold to Seriti Resources.

Who is lying in banner battle?

Picture: Solidarity

The looming court case between Solidarity, the City of Joburg and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi – over the alleged illegal removal of the organisation’s banner on the M1 freeway – is going to be entertaining.

That’s because: Someone is lying.

Double standards: Society’s moral compass points to hypocrisy

Picture: iStock

“Like a compass always finds north, a man’s accusing finger always finds a woman.”

Author Khaled Hosseini’s words echo painfully in the recent social media storm surrounding the couple filmed having sex on church premises.

Though both parties participated, public outrage has disproportionately targeted the woman – casting her as the symbol of shame and immorality.

Matrics, here’s what you are writing today

Picture: iStock

With only two weeks left until the 2025 matric examinations end, the grade 12s still have subjects to tackle before then.

According to the Department of Basic Education, final examinations for both National Senior Certificate (NSC) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) are set to conclude on 27 November 2025.

NSC and IEB examinations continue on Thursday, 13 November, with pupils writing several exams.

Rising Bok star Ethan Hooker looking forward to ‘homecoming’ against Italy

Springbok utility back Ethan Hooker in action during their Rugby Championship decider against Argentina in London in October. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Rising Springbok utility talent Ethan Hooker is looking forward to another chance to show what he can do when the world champions take on Italy in their end-of-year-tour clash in Turin on Saturday.

It has been a breakout year for the 22-year-old Hooker, who only made his Bok debut in July, but has fast become a rising talent in the team, and played starring roles in games against the All Blacks and Argentina during the Rugby Championship.

