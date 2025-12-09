Morning Fix: SIU orders MEC to act over irregular R2.5m school toilet tender | ANC ‘suffers from disease’ of not implementing policy resolutions

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 09 December 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka, ordered by the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) Special Tribunal to act against 16 senior departmental officials embroiled in the irregular and unlawful awarding of a R2.5 million chemical toilets contract for schools.

The order forms part of a wider judgment that not only set aside the contract awarded to Hawulethu in June 2020, but also directed the company to repay all profits earned from the deal.

ANC ‘suffers from disease’ of not implementing policy resolutions, Ramaphosa says

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken firmly, saying his party suffers from a “disease” of failing to implement policy resolutions, and that members must reflect the organisation’s renewal in their behaviour, including what they post on social media about each other or the party.

Manhunt intensifies after Saulsville tavern massacre and assassination

National police commissioner Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola in Saulsville on Monday afternoon. Picture: Saps

Police have launched a manhunt after two serious incidents in Gauteng at the weekend – an assassination and a mass shooting.

On Saturday 25 people were shot, with 12 dead and 13 survivors recovering in hospital following a mass shooting at an illegal tavern early on Saturday morning by three suspects.

Six nabbed as Hawks uncover drug lab in North West

The mandraz tablets found at a drug lab in the North West province. Picture: The Hawks

Police have made a massive drug bust, uncovering a narcotics lab in the North West province.

The clandestine laboratory was discovered in Makapanstad on Monday by the members of the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation based in the Western Cape, together with Counter-Narcotics and Gangs, Western Cape.

This is what South Africans searched for on Google in 2025

Google released its 2025 Year in Search for South Africa. Picture: Google

With police under the spotlight at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into allegations of rot, corruption and interference in the police and the criminal justice system, it is not a surprise that General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was one of the major subjects of South Africa’s top searches for 2025.

