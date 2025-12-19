Morning Fix: Specialist shortages could derail NHI rollout | Tshwane’s bid to oust firefighters doused

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 19 December 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with the Gauteng department of social development under fire for failing to spend more than R100 million. This under-spending occurred in the 2024-25 financial year.

This has been revealed in the department’s annual report, that showed it failed to spend R102.9 million.

It is not clear why the department has failed to spend the money.

Specialist shortages could derail NHI rollout

The exodus of specialist doctors would not affect the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) in primary health care. However, it would impact tertiary hospital services. These services are where the service of specialists is required, says Dr Rebonethato Lesupi, secretary of the South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu) registrars committee.

Tshwane’s bid to oust firefighters doused

The City of Tshwane took on a volunteer firefighting association and got burned in the High Court in Pretoria.

The court on Wednesday ruled in favour of the Sinoville Firefighting Association (SFA). It ordered the city to pay the costs involved.

Wet weather set to soak Christmas and New Year

Hlengiwe Sokhela tries to keep dry with a makeshift raincoat in Craighall Park in Johannesburg this week amid the ongoing spate of wet weather. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The rain isn’t going away, according to the South African Weather Service. Wet weather is expected to continue this month, including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Senior forecaster Jacqueline Modika said the latest outlook covering the period from December 2025 to April 2026 indicates a transition toward a weak La Nina state.

Trump peddles some more lies

US President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 17, 2025. (Photo by Doug MILLS / POOL / AFP)

As one of his conservative fans noted, whether you love or loathe Donald Trump, the man is a master media manipulator.

And he underlined that this week by suckering virtually all major outlets into covering his address to the nation, live.

