Morning Fix: Two illegal miners shot and killed in gun battle with police in Carletonville | He’s no Johnny-on-the-spot

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 09 February 2026 in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with two illegal miners, also known as zama zamas, being killed in a shootout with police on the West Rand.

It is understood that the gun battle occurred on Sunday morning in Carletonville.

CONTINUE READING: Two illegal miners shot and killed in gun battle with police in Carletonville

Husband kills wife, turns gun on himself in murder suicide in Limpopo

Police are investigating cases of murder and inquest after the murder-suicide. Picture: iStock

Police are investigating cases of murder after a 54-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his 27-year-old wife and then turned the gun on himself in a murder suicide.

The incident occurred near Twin City Mall in Burgersfort on Sunday, 8 February.

CONTINUE READING: Husband kills wife, turns gun on himself in murder suicide in Limpopo

He’s no Johnny-on-the-spot

MinIster of Agriculture John Steenhuisen. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

John Steenhuisen’s political career was fatally damaged inside Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet, at the pinnacle of the government of national unity (GNU) that he had embraced so fervently.

But the DA leader’s stepping down, far from extracting his party from the political morass it is in, may create as many problems as it solves.

CONTINUE READING: He’s no Johnny-on-the-spot

Petrol punch returns to now more ‘affordable’ Mercedes-Benz GLC

Petrol power has returned to the Mercedes-Benz GLC range with the new GLC 200. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

Announced towards the end of last month, Mercedes-Benz South Africa has released official pricing of its new entry-level petrol-powered GLC.

Effectively replacing the higher-up ‘300, the GLC 200 slots-in below the 220d as the only non-diesel variant available.

CONTINUE READING: Petrol punch returns to now more ‘affordable’ Mercedes-Benz GLC

Proteas wary of lowly-ranked Canada ahead of T20 World Cup opener

Proteas captain Aiden Markram. Picture: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP

Though they are expected to sweep aside their unfancied opposition, Proteas captain Aiden Markram insists the national team are not taking Canada lightly in their opening fixture of the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Monday (3.30pm start).

South Africa have never faced Canada in a T20 match, and the two nations have not met in a cricket game since the Proteas beat the Canadians by 118 runs in an ODI World Cup contest in East London in 2003.

CONTINUE READING: Proteas wary of lowly-ranked Canada ahead of T20 World Cup opener