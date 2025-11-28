Morning Fix: Unisa crisis deepens as VC faces explosive allegations | Tshwane battles rising water quality fears amid plant failures

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 28 November 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with a dramatic legal showdown looming at the University of South Africa (Unisa). This comes after whistle-blower lawyers demanded the immediate suspension of vice-chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula.

In a strongly worded letter to the university’s council, Sebako Attorneys accused LenkaBula of corruption, abuse of power, intimidation and financial misconduct. They warned that her continued presence poses “a serious risk” of further interference in investigations.

Tshwane battles rising water quality fears amid plant failures

The City of Tshwane has its hands full with water woes. These range from levels of turbidity in Bronkhorstspruit to partially treated effluent being detected at Rietvlei Dam.

Residents in Bronkhorstspruit are up in arms after receiving a notice from the city. They were advised not to use the water from the Bronkhorstspruit waste water treatment plant for drinking or cooking purposes. This follows high levels of turbidity being recorded.

Parole board denies Najwa Petersen’s latest bid for release

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that convicted murderer Najwa Peterson, who masterminded the murder of her husband, renowned musician Taliep Petersen, has been denied parole.

This is the second time in just over a year that Peterson has applied to be released. Her first attempt, in September last year, was also denied.

ANC disappointed by US’ continued reference to conditions ‘not existent in SA’

The ANC says it is disappointed by the United States’ (US) continued reference to conditions that do not exist in South Africa.

This comes after US President Donald Trump announced that Pretoria would be barred from attending the next G20 summit in America.

Finish the year on a high, Boks

While we admire Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’ innovations and surprises, even the most ardent rugby supporter will raise eyebrows. This happens if former world champion number eight Duane Vermeulen takes to the field against Wales in Cardiff tomorrow.

Due to the Boks final fixture falling outside World Rugby’s official Test window, a depleted Bok team was named. They look to finish their end-of-year tour with a fifth win from five Tests. They have already defeated Japan, France, Italy and Ireland.

