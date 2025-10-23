Morning Fix: Zuma to address media after court orders him to repay millions | RAF ‘cheated the books to hide insolvency’

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 23 October 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Our morning fix today kicks off with MK party leader Jacob set to address the media on Thursday.

The briefing comes a day after the former president was ordered by the Gauteng High Court to repay R28.9 million with interest that the government spent on his legal fees.

RAF ‘cheated the books to hide insolvency’

Whistleblower claims RAF falsified finances, hiding R326 billion in liabilities to appear solvent and mislead parliament. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

An actuary has described as “an accounting sleight of hand”, a move that masked the fund’s insolvency and misled parliament and the public.

In an affidavit submitted to the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), Itayi Charakupa, a former Road Accident Fund (RAF) senior actuarial manager, revealed how the embattled entity’s 2020-21 financial statements understated its true claims liability by hundreds of billions of rands through an unauthorised accounting policy change.

Police arrest five wanted suspects hours before planned murder in KZN

Picture: iStock

Police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have arrested five suspects just hours before they were allegedly about to commit a murder.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 25 years, were handcuffed at KwaNgcolosi on Wednesday.

Matric exams: Here’s what you’re writing today

Matric pupils at Sekano Ntoane Secondary School in Soweto prepare to sit for their first matric exam, 5 November 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark



The 2025 matric examinations continue on Thursday, 23 October, with candidates sitting for a range of practical and language assessments across both the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) streams.

‘It’s no use having a superstar team if we don’t play like one’ — Sharks’ Esterhuizen

Sharks centre André Esterhuizen says the Durban side can only find its first win of the season through cohesion. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Coordination will be crucial as the star-studded Sharks chase their first United Rugby Championship win in their fifth-round clash with Scarlets at Kings Park on Saturday.

The Durban side have recorded one draw and three losses, including last weekend’s 34-26 defeat to Ulster at home, despite fielding 13 Springboks in the starting XV and four more on the bench.

