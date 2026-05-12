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Mother and baby killed in collision involving Motsoaledi’s state vehicle

Picture of Lesego Seokwang

By Lesego Seokwang

Journalist

2 minute read

12 May 2026

05:42 pm

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Police say a mother and her two children were crossing the N1 following an earlier fatal crash when they were hit by the ministerial vehicle.

Mother and baby killed in collision involving Motsoaledi's state vehicle

Police are investigating two cases of culpable homicide. Picture: iStock

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The South African Police Service (Saps) has confirmed that Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s official vehicle was involved in an accident that claimed the lives of a mother and a baby in Limpopo on Saturday.

The pedestrian accident happened on the N1 highway near Bela-Bela while the state vehicle was being driven by a member of the Protection Security Services.

Family tragedy unfolds on N1

According to Saps spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, a preliminary investigation suggested the woman was attempting to cross the road with her two children when the vehicle struck them.

One of the children was strapped to her back.

Mathe said the trio was trying to attend to an earlier accident in which the woman’s husband was involved on the other side of the road.

“The woman’s husband was allegedly struck by a vehicle driven by an off-duty police officer and died at the scene,” Mathe said in a statement on Tuesday.

“It is further alleged that while crossing the road, the woman and her children were involved in a collision with the minister’s official vehicle. Tragically, the mother and baby succumbed to their injuries.”

IPID takes over investigation

Mathe said Motsoaledi, his close protector and the driver immediately stopped at the scene and remained there until police and emergency medical services arrived.

“Statements were subsequently obtained from those present at the scene,” Mathe said.

Two separate cases of culpable homicide are currently under investigation.

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“The Saps extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time,” Mathe said.

As both drivers are both members of the police, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate has taken over the investigation.

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car accident Dr Aaron Motsoaledi fatalities Limpopo

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