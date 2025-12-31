Mother and teenage daughter injured in Durban dog attack

A mother and teenage daughter were hospitalised after two dogs bit them in Manor Gardens, Durban.

The South African Police Service (Saps) is investigating a morning dog attack in Manor Gardens, which left a mother and her daughter injured.

Private ambulance service Advanced Life Support (ALS) Paramedics said it responded to a call on Rand Road, where a mother and her child had been attacked by two dogs.

“Paramedics arrived with Homeland Security personnel to find that Mom and her teenage daughter had been bitten by two dogs whilst walking their dogs,” ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.

He said both sustained bites to their lower limbs, and paramedics stabilised the mother and daughter at the scene.

Emergency services transported the pair to a nearby hospital for further care that they required.

“The dogs were not present whilst medics worked. At this stage, the events leading up to the incident are unknown; however, SAPS will be investigating further,” Jamieson said.

Bloemfontein woman convicted after her pitbull kills neighbour’s child

Earlier this year, in July, the Bloemfontein Regional Court convicted 43-year-old Keabetswe Moroane of culpable homicide after her pit bull mauled her neighbour’s eight-year-old son to death in November 2022.

The court found she acted negligently by failing to contain the aggressive dog.