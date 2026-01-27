Sad twist after motorist drove 100m off Chapman’s Peak cliff

The car, which appears to be a VW Golf GTI, plunged off the seaside of the notorious Chapman’s Peak Drive, in the Western Cape.

A person has died after a car plunged 100 metres down a cliff on Chapman’s Peak onto the rocks below.

Cliff accident

The incident took place on Sunday, just after 9am, at the Noordhoek side of the peak. The road was temporarily closed, but reopened after a few hours.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Fish Hoek police initially registered a case of reckless and negligent driving following the accident on Chapman’s Peak Drive.

“A 47-year-old person sustained serious injuries and was airlifted by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment. He later died in the hospital due to injuries sustained.

“This case was then changed to culpable homicide for further investigation. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation,” Van Wyk said on Tuesday.

The Citizen reached out to Van Wyk for further clarity on the death, but he said no other details could be shared with the media, and the investigation is continuing.

“The individual who was driving is subject to police investigations”

He said the change in charges is because police are establishing “where the person was sitting”.

Chapmans Peak

Chapman’s Peak has been the site of various accidents over the years.

In April 2021, a cyclist had a lucky escape when he was rescued after crashing and falling 30m off Chapman’s Peak Drive

Johan Marais, from Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR), said at the time that paramedics stabilised the cyclist after a rescue helicopter lifted him out and took him to a waiting ambulance.

In March of the same year, a woman was killed, and the man she was travelling with was critically injured when their vehicle plunged 200 metres off Chapman’s Peak.

KZN scholar crash

Meanwhile, at least nine schoolchildren have been injured in a school transport accident in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood that the accident occurred at about 3pm on Lena Ahrens Rd near Rhodes Avenue in the Glenwood area of Durban on Monday.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a Taxi carrying school kids home had T Boned a bakkie.

Jamieson said the cause of the accident is being investigated.

